Here’s how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the suburbs of Houston:

Local demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is not limited to Houston and Harris County. Many officials in the suburbs of Houston have developed plans for how to put vaccine doses in the arms of those who need them most. Let’s see how different counties offer vaccinations.

Fort bend

Vaccine pre-registration is currently closed in Fort Bend County. Authorities said they would not resume COVID-19 vaccine registration this week as enough residents have already signed up to cover the latest shipments of the vaccine.

Eligible residents, who are typically part of the Phase 1A and 1B categories of the state, can pre-register to receive the vaccine at fbchealth.org.

“We are developing a comprehensive system upgrade designed to improve the resident registration process for future allocations,” the county said in a news release. “When this tool is ready, we will contact the community and all stakeholders.”

Person who falls into Phase 1A Categories include first responders and healthcare professionals.Of those Phase 1 B category This includes people over the age of 65 and people over the age of 16 who are in underlying health conditions such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, obesity, and pregnancy.

Fort Bend County Officials Last week, they announced that they had received about 6,000 COVID-19 vaccine shipments.This will allow you to proceed with shots of about 5,000 residents who have signed up to be vaccinated.

Residents can monitor social media pages with fbchealth.org For more information, Fort Bend County Judge KP George.

Galveston

Galveston County officials announced on Wednesday that eligible residents could sign up via a waiting list to receive the vaccine.

Eligible individuals must be categorized into Phase 1A and Phase 1B categories outlined by the state and prioritized based on the risk of serious illness or hospitalization due to COVID-19.

Galveston County Authorities and University of Texas Galveston Medical College Also last week, it announced plans to collaborate on a large number of COVID-19 vaccination hubs at Walter Hall Park in League City.

They held an on-site vaccination event on January 23, and more than 700 people were vaccinated.Another vaccination event is planned on the site later this week and residents are encouraged Monitor UTMB website updates.

Judge Mark Henry said last week that Galveston County was informed that it would be designated as a vaccine hub and began considering county-wide locations that could serve its purpose. Walter Hall Park in League City, partly near the border between Harris and Galveston counties, makes sense as the county’s main vaccination site. There is also an open space to handle the stable flow of the vehicle.

The site is drive-through and has 3-4 lanes lined up by car so qualified people can be vaccinated by a nurse. A greeter will come to the park entrance to verify the patient’s identity and make sure the patient has an appointment.

Brazoria County

Residents of Brazoria County who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can now register for appointments at four county health clinics. The county health department announced last week.

The Brazoria County Health Department makes appointments for people who meet Phase 1A or 1B of state standards for vaccination, including front-line healthcare professionals, people over the age of 65, and individuals with underlying health conditions. I am. Appointments are available at four clinics: Angleton, Alvin, Lake Jackson and Pearland.

Qualified residents Register online Or call one of the health clinics to book: Angleton (979-864-1484), Alvin (281-585-3024), Lake Jackson (979-265-4446), Pearland (281-485-) 5344).

Montgomery County

Residents of Montgomery County have several opportunities to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This week at Conroe and The Woodlands.

All pre-registration slots for receiving vaccines from Montgomery County Public Health District was full As of January 27.Residents were encouraged to monitor County Health District Facebook Page And twitter.

Health officials plan to take 400 doses this week, which is given by appointment only to adults aged 65 and over and adults aged 18 and over with at least one chronic condition.

Vaccinations will take place later this week at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Conroe’s 9333 Airport Road.

The Lone Star Family Health Center has received an additional 2,000 doses of Moderna vaccine for distribution at this week’s trade fair, which has also been registered.Those who are interested need to monitor www.lonestarvaccine.com For updates.

Chambers County

Pre-registration for Chambers County residents to receive the vaccine on the site began on Wednesday, January 28th. Those who are eligible for pre-registration fall into the state Phase 1A and Phase 1B categories.

Residents can register here Or call 409-267-2460.

Residents will be notified of the location of the site after registration.

The county said other vaccination sites are planned in the future and will be announced as soon as pre-registration becomes available.

Nick Powell and Catherine Dominguez contributed to this report.