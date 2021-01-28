Do pets need to be vaccinated against COVID-19?

The overall news cycle of the coronavirus pandemic was not always kind, but the deployment of COVID-19 vaccination was a welcome boost to aggressiveness. As of January 27 7 million people in the UK are first vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccineAnd with two vaccines deployed and a third approved, the government’s goal of vaccination of 15 million of the country’s most vulnerable people by February 15 may still be visible. There is. But what about Fido and other furry friends? Because the coronavirus can infect a wide range of species, including cats, dogs, and other domesticated species. Pets need to be vaccinated against COVID-19??

According to experts In the future, it may be “necessary” to vaccinate pets with COVID-19. Stops the spread of the virus.In an editorial in a medical journal toxicityThe University of East Anglia (UEA) scientists, and Norwich-based research facilities, the Earlham Institute and the University of Minnesota, have stated that the continued evolution of the virus in animals and the subsequent transmission to humans “for quite some time Long-term risks to public health. “

Although previous studies have suggested that Symptoms of domesticated animals are mild in the worst case, And one of the editorial authors, Cock van Auster HoutUEA’s professor of evolutionary genetics said that some domesticated animals could be vaccinated because there are no known cases of infection in humans and dogs and cats can still be infected with the coronavirus. He said it was “unthinkable” that it might be necessary for suppression. Spread of infection.

In the editorial, scientists write: “Continued viral evolution in reservoir animal hosts, followed by spillover events to sensitive human hosts, poses significant long-term public health risks.

“SARS-CoV-2 can infect a wide range of host species, including cats, dogs, minks, and other wild and livestock species, so to prevent viral evolution and spillback events, livestock Vaccination may be required. “

At the end of 2020, the Danish government decided to dispose of millions of mink after it was revealed that animals had passed the COVID-19 mutation to humans and associated it with hundreds of cases in the country. did.Per Sky news, The mutation of the new coronavirus Found on more than 200 Danish mink farms in the northern part of the countryAt that time, there was concern that mutated mutations could pose a “risk to efficacy” of future COVID-19 vaccines. The Danish government estimates that slaughter can cost up to SEK 5 billion (about £ 605 million), but it has been promoted as a way to minimize the risk of a mutated virus re-infecting humans. It was.

Editor-in-chief toxicityProfessor Kevin Tyler, along with Van Oosterhout, is one of the authors of the editorial, and animals such as cats are asymptomatic, but can be infected with COVID-19 and “can infect humans.” There is sex. “

“The risk is … to start passing from animal to animal like mink,” Tyler added. “And it begins to evolve animal-specific strains, but then they spill back into the human population and you end up essentially developing a new virus associated with it, which causes everything again.”

Is there COVID-19 vaccination for animals?

But Russia announced in December In 2020, when clinical trials of the new COVID-19 vaccine in domesticated animals such as mink and cats were nearly complete, details of the vaccine were not released.

There are currently no approved animal jabs, but eventually pets may require their own COVID-19 vaccination to prevent further evolution of the coronavirus.

How about canine coronavirus?

It is important to be aware of the virus known as Canine coronavirus It is not the same as the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus that caused a pandemic in humans. Canine coronavirus is a long-established, highly contagious intestinal viral disease that causes diarrhea in dogs around the world. Puppies can be vaccinated against canine coronavirus as part of an 8-week jab, but not the same as the currently deployed COVID-19 vaccine.