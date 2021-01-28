More than 113,000 people in S’pore received the first Covid-19 vaccination. 432 “Harmful Event Reports” after Jab, Singapore News and Top Stories

Of the more than 113,000 Singapore-Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinated people, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) received 432 “harmful event reports” from medical professionals as of Wednesday (January 27), Ministry of Health (MOH) states. ).

In a statement Thursday evening, MOH said most of such reports were generally related to all vaccination-related symptoms and most resolved spontaneously within a few days.

These include allergic reactions such as pain and swelling at the injection site, fever, headache, malaise, body pain, dizziness, nausea, itching, rash and swelling of the eyes and lips.

All three reported cases of anaphylaxis, or rapid onset of severe allergic reactions, recovered and were discharged after one day of observation or treatment, MOH said.

Three people in their 20s and 30s developed multiple symptoms, including a rash, shortness of breath, swelling of the lips, tightness in the throat, and dizziness.

All three had a history of allergies such as allergic rhinitis and food allergies to shellfish, but had a history of anaphylaxis, which prevented vaccination, MOH said.

“All vaccinated people in Singapore are closely monitored, so the symptoms of these three were quickly detected and treated,” he added.

According to the MOH, the incidence of anaphylaxis in Singapore is about 2.7 per 100,000 doses administered.

This is compared to the rate of vaccinations of more than millions, about 1-2 times per 100,000 doses given abroad.

“The number of vaccinations in Singapore to date is relatively low, so fluctuations in incidence are initially expected.”

More than 113,000 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and more than 50 have received the second vaccination to complete the complete vaccination program.

“These numbers are expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks as we continue to safely strengthen our vaccination operations,” said MOH.

To provide financial support to people with serious side effects, MOH has also announced details of a Vaccine Injury Financial Support Program for Covid-19 Vaccination.

The program includes a one-time payment of up to $ 10,000 to eligible individuals who have been hospitalized but have subsequently recovered from serious medically significant side effects.

We also offer a one-time payment of $ 225,000 to individuals who die or suffer from permanent severe disability as a result of Covid-19 vaccination.

Individuals must be Singapore citizens, permanent residents, or long-term pass holders vaccinated with Covid-19 in Singapore to qualify for the program.

They must also have experienced serious side effects that were potentially life-threatening or fatal, required hospitalization, or caused persistent incapacity or disability.

Serious side effects are assessed by physicians as related to individual Covid-19 vaccination, MOH said.

“Since the severity of serious side effects can be widespread and the evaluation by the treating physician may differ, MOH is an expert in relevant fields such as neurology, immunology and infectious diseases. An independent clinical committee will be appointed to evaluate and arbitrate (the program). Application. “

With Thursday’s update, MOH will also be set up in the coming weeks so that more vaccination centers will be located in more accessible catchment areas or major public transport routes. Said.

There are a total of about 40 vaccination centers, each planning an estimated capacity of 2,000 vaccinations per day.

A new vaccination center will be set up at the Tanjong Pagar Community Center from January 27th, and a new vaccination center will be opened at the Techgie Community Center from February 1st to support vaccinations for the elderly.

In addition to the vaccination center, the Polyclinic and the Selected Public Health Preparation Clinic (PHPC) will also serve as vaccination sites, MOH said.

Currently, older people are already vaccinated at 9 polyclinics and 21 PHPCs. By February 1, all 20 polyclinics across Singapore will be offering the Covid-19 vaccine. These areas are wheelchair accessible.

A mobile vaccination team will be set up to deliver vaccines to older people with mobility problems who find it difficult to visit vaccination sites, MOH said.

As on Wednesday, the ministry sent letters to more than 10,000 seniors in Ammocchio and Tanjong Pagar, and more than one-third of them booked their appointments within two days of receiving the invitation.

The remaining seniors in these areas will receive invitations within the next week.

Personal letters inviting seniors to apply for vaccination will be gradually sent to all seniors throughout Singapore from mid-February.