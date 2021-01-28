Delayed vaccine production is a real problem





Geneva – The slow deployment of the coronavirus vaccine has heightened public tensions, but the problem of production delays is a reality, and world leaders say “no one is safe until everyone is safe.” Must be recognized, the European Secretary of the World Health Organization said Thursday. Dr. Hans Kruge said international solidarity in the fight against the virus, which has already killed 2.1 million people, is the “key” between its broader goals and the responsibility of each leader to protect their people. Pointed out tension. “Telephone lines are very hot,” he said in conversations with European Union officials and others, and a new, more contagious viral mutation that has already swept the UK and is increasing elsewhere. I’m afraid of my body. The note accused pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca of failing to provide the dose of coronavirus vaccine promised to block in 27 countries, despite EU funding to increase vaccine production. is. According to the company, production problems at EU factories have slowed the amount of vaccines available and cannot provide what they do not have. Fellow vaccine maker Pfizer is also facing supply problems due to production upgrades at its Belgian plant. “We understand that no one is safe until everyone is safe,” said Kruge, “general good intentions” and spoke with EU President Charles Michel and EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides. Said. However, in reality, there is a real shortage of vaccines for the time being. “ “Telephone lines are very hot, as you can imagine,” Kruge told reporters at a video press conference from WHO Europe headquarters in Copenhagen, hinting at European leaders. “We support them and understand the situation.” Dr. Siddhartha Datta, Program Manager for Vaccine Preventable Diseases and Immunization at WHO Europe, pointed out “production disruptions” and supply problems in both AstraZeneca and Pfizer. He said there was always “the first tooth growth period for vaccine deployment and production.” The EU alone has 450 million inhabitants, while the United Kingdom has 67 million and Russia and the former Soviet Union have more than 290 million. “Vaccinations of this magnitude alone cannot be provided by anyone,” he said. Kluge said 35 of the 53 countries in the WHO European region have begun vaccination and have received 25 million doses. He said the widespread blockade helped limit the spread of the coronavirus, leading to a “significant reduction in 14-day cumulative incidence” in 30 countries, seven countries more than two weeks ago. “Nevertheless, infection rates across Europe are still very high, burdening healthcare systems and services, and it is too early to mitigate,” he said. Dr. Catherine Smallwood, a senior rescue worker at the agency, said efforts to reduce virus infection rates are “a little like stopping fast-moving trains,” requiring drastic restrictions such as school closures. Said that it could be. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that schools in the UK will remain closed until at least March 8. “When that train (transmission) slows down, slows down, and begins to slow down, it’s when we can start to become more specific and more efficient in a way that controls the spread of the disease.” Smallwood said. ___ Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine And https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

