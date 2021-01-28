Mass vaccination clinic that plays an important role in eradicating the COVID pandemic

San Francisco — Jim Stevens received the text at 8 pm and was very excited to sleep. The next morning, he promised to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the city’s first mass vaccination clinic.

Immediately after the store opened at 8 am, I drove a car and waved to the line of cars. Slowly but steadily pass through the temporary wire mesh fence. He drove a line of volunteers and stopped choreography.

First, his booking documents were checked. At the next checkpoint, he was given a surgical mask. A few feet further, we looked at possible side effects of volunteers.

Finally, he rolled to the table, where the nurse was ready to give him a shot.

“Frankly, I was worried that they would be gone,” Stevens said from his car seat. Just before his injection. Still clasping the promised notice, he looked around and smiled loudly. “This is great. I feel great now.”

As part of President Biden’s COVID-19 strategy, such mass vaccination clinics will soon be familiar to millions of Americans. Federal Emergency Management Agency 100 sites nationwide Within a month to reach the government’s goal of giving 1.5 million shots a day in the first 100 days after Biden’s inauguration.

Public health experts have emphasized the need to employ smaller pop-up sites to reach communities with access issues and vaccine hesitation, but large centralized hubs play an important role. I will do it.

“These types of high-dose vaccination sites are an important and perhaps even a major part of vaccination everywhere,” said UCSF Health Chief Clinical Officer, who co-sponsors the site. Dr. Joshua Adler said.

The community has its own mass vaccination plans, primarily based on COVID testing sites. But they don’t have to reinvent the COVID-19 wheels.Loud volume Dr. Kelly Moore, Deputy Director of the Nonprofit Vaccination Action Coalition, said clinics can be based on influenza vaccination templates developed and improved by public health and medical professionals since at least 2005. It states.

According to Moore, the state has been training these types of clinics for years, and her organization Collect resources Conduct such a clinic and post it on the central website.

On Friday, January 22, 2021, a car will drive to a spot on the San Francisco City University mass vaccination site. Martin Klimek, Martin Klimek-USA TODAY

But things don’t always start smoothly.

A nightmare line on Saturday’s two mass sites over the weekend in Delaware More orderly system By Sunday, 11,154 elderly people and health care workers had been vaccinated. The frigid weather drained the computer’s battery in the health department, causing registration issues that were resolved with a generator.

Book a mass vaccination in Broome County, New York Had to be disabled The website scheduled them prematurely.

Even with a roadmap, many details need to be considered to run such a campaign. The complexity was on display in San Francisco, where the first mass vaccination site opened on Friday. As of Tuesday, about 2,500 people received their first COVID-19 shots.

Authorities plan to set up a total of three sites in three corners of the city for access by most residents. The first is near the southern tip of the city, in a parking lot that will become a public housing.

Mayor of London Breed “It’s complicated and rewarding, but we want to get the vaccine out and into our weapons as soon as possible.”

Adler described this setup as a limited-time “soft launch” to resolve the twist before the site reached full capacity. The city was closed on Wednesday due to a winter storm, but the city wants to go live again on Friday.

The speed at which everything came together was a welcome surprise.

“When I was told that the site would be up and running in a few days, I said,’Can I really do that?'” Said Dr. Grant Corfax, director of the city’s Public Health Service. “I’m renting a bottle of champagne to a few people right now.”

The rate limiting factor in San Francisco and many other places is dose.

“It’s not a human problem, it’s a vaccine problem,” Adler said.

Mary Hoffman, an employee of the University of California, San Francisco, will use the flag on Friday, January 22, 2021 to request additional vaccines at the San Francisco City University mass vaccination site. USA TODAY Martin Klimek

The city can offer at least 10,000 doses daily on its site, if any. “That’s why we need so many vaccines,” Corfax said.

For now, to make an appointment, you must be at least 75 years old and have medical care at a UCSF medical center that has vaccines and volunteers in the clinic. As more doses become available, it will expand to include patients from other health systems and patients from public health systems. Some people over the age of 70 were vaccinated when they had an extra promise.

Many patients do not know if they are among the lucky ones until the night before, as the city only offers as many appointments as the dose per day.

No one seemed to care.

“The text has arrived on our 37th wedding anniversary. We thought this was the best gift we could have,” said Ralph Keeney.

Ralph Kenny, 77, of San Francisco will receive the Moderna COVID vaccine at the San Francisco City University mass vaccination site on Friday, January 22, 2021. USA TODAY Martin Klimek

Post-it notes help you get the job done

Drilling is easy, but staff is concentrated. On the first weekend, traffic authorities and large illuminated signs instructed people to go around behind a huge fenced parking lot next to a former concrete reservoir.

At the entrance, I got a new surgical mask, checked the paperwork, and then slammed a brightly colored Post-it note on the windshield. One for each vaccinated person.

The post-it note was a Friday brainstorming by nurse Heather Taylor. She was giving a shot and needed to quickly see how many people were waiting in line so she could be ready with a syringe. Convenient and colorful sticky notes worked well.

By Sunday afternoon, the practice had spread throughout the vaccination clinic. The cars lined up in all eight lanes at the front door boasted a bright, flapping square on the windshield.

Such on-site adjustments are an example of a system under development. There is a playbook for mass vaccination against influenza, but COVID-19 has special requirements. Everyone should be 6 feet apart and the person taking the shot should hold and observe for 15 minutes in case of side effects.

Mayor of San Francisco London Breed will visit the Mayor of San Francisco’s mass vaccination site on Friday, January 22, 2021. USA TODAY Martin Klimek

“We started from scratch,” said Martha Cohen, director of the mayor’s special event.

Cohen usually organizes big events such as a parade when the San Francisco Giants win the World Series and, more recently, an outdoor vote in front of the City Hall.

Martha Cohen, Special Event Director, Mayor’s Office “It’s an event, it’s like having a show. That’s all that really matters.”

Without the COVID-19 restrictions, the site could rent 50 plastic tents where nurses worked, but only 28 considering social distance. To protect vaccinated people from traffic, the city rented a tent filled with bright orange water. We installed a jersey barrier and placed it in a U shape in front of the work area.

At the vaccination table, the nurse didn’t waste time.

“We are aiming for an observation period of just 10 minutes from the entrance to the shot and then 15 minutes,” Adler said.

77-year-old Inja Kim was ready. She and her husband saw the news that people were waiting in line for five hours at a mass vaccination clinic at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. But she didn’t have time to eat the hideouts of Kindbar, Biscotti, Granola Bar, or break into the thermos of hot tea.

“This is great. It took only 25 minutes,” she said. “I think I have to eat all this at home.”

Simple shipping method brings great joy

The syringe delivery system was low-tech but effective.

A temporary pharmacy was set up in the San Francisco City University building adjacent to the parking lot. So the pharmacist took a 10-dose Moderna vial from the refrigerator and dropped the vaccine into a syringe. The syringes were stored in the refrigerator and four were removed at a time, so no one was refrigerated for more than the allowed 60 minutes.

Dosages of the Moderna COVID vaccine will be distributed on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the San Francisco City University Mass Vaccination Site. USA TODAY Martin Klimek

The runner was placed in a red plastic container and carried to the front of the building, where the staff of the electric golf cart was waiting.

Workers from another clinic walked up and down the vaccine tent to make sure they had enough vaccine. When needed further, they raised a small green flag and waved it. It signaled golf cart people to zipper with a newly filled syringe to remove the used syringe.

“It’s working pretty well,” Taylor said, when she prepared two shots for a couple pulling next to her tent, the table was made of hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes, gloves and a clipboard and foam. Covered with a stack.

After being vaccinated, people drove to a large parking lot waved by a San Francisco traffic controller. For spaced spots. Doctors and nurses walked around the car to check for side effects.

“If something goes wrong, we tell them to honk or blink the lights,” Adler said. “So far, few.”

Fifteen minutes later, the last two traffic police officers guided the vaccinated person from the front door and continued to live happily.

John Paul Cruger-Hansen was one of them. At the age of 77, he was very excited to get the vaccine he brought with him the international vaccination certificate he got when he moved from Denmark to the United States decades ago.

“I was hoping they would fill in the COVID next to smallpox,” he said, showing off a faded yellow booklet. “This will completely change my level of happiness.”

His wife, Debbie, was too young for a shot and spent a visit taking pictures and videos of the entire process.

“We sent a text message to our daughter. We sent a text message to everyone,” Kruger Hansen said. “The next thing is to get Debbie vaccinated, and you can get back to normal.”

