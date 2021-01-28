Ontario offers new coronavirus modeling predictions as numbers decline

Ontario officials have been updated today as the number of cases that some public health experts are concerned about could eventually reverse with the advent of new, more contagious variants has declined recently. Provides COVID-19 modeling.

The release of the new forecast will take place two weeks after the last modeling update, with authorities raising the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU to 1,000 by mid-February under a “harsh but realistic scenario.” I warned that it could be exceeded.

Since then, the daily number of cases has steadily decreased and the ICU has been nearly stable.

“I haven’t seen modeling, but there’s still a long way to go out of the tunnel where we are, but you can see the light at the end of the vaccination and tunnel. Mayor of Toronto John John Tory told CP24 Thursday morning, “But when these predictions come out today, people shouldn’t hold a celebration or be overly satisfied with it. They say people It should be seen as encouraging to continue and see through the wonderful actions shown as a whole. “

When the last modeling was released on January 12, the 7-day moving average for the new case was 3,523, an increase, but as of yesterday it decreased to 2,205, a decrease of almost 60%.

However, the optimism caused by the smaller numbers was somewhat mitigated by the emergence of the more contagious B.1.1.7 variant in Ontario.

Only 51 cases of that variant have been identified so far, but authorities say it could be the cause of the outbreak in Barry’s care facility, which infected all but two of the 129 residents. It states that there is.

The Tories talked to CP24 and admitted that they should discuss what a “gradual, practical and thoughtful reopening plan” would look like, but restaurant owners “stocked to resume hamburger cooking.” “Do”, he said.

“People have to maintain a course on their actions so that we can really reduce those numbers,” he said. “We were talking about about 80 incidents a day in the city of Toronto in the summer, but now it’s down to 500, which makes us feel a little better. That’s why we have to keep working. I can’t. “

The final forecast released by the state warned that an increase in virus infection could result in 20,000 new cases a day by February, but recent tests have been reduced. However, the numbers are almost the opposite.

In an interview with CP24, infectious disease specialist Dr. Issac Bogoch said the state-wide blockade on Boxing Day seemed to have had some positive effect, but the “countermeasures” remained high. The progress we have made, stating that “early release” can be reversed.

“We’re still hovering around that 400 mark, so we want to know what the ICU predictions will be. It’s a dangerous place, but there are fewer and fewer new cases of the day. Eventually, hospitalizations have decreased and ICU stays have decreased, “he said.

Dr. Adalstein Brown, Co-Chair of the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table in Ontario, will announce the new modeling at 3:00 pm.