Doctors demand urgent action to reduce air pollution





The four major cardiovascular tissues call for urgent action to combat air pollution. The World Heart Federation (WHF), American College of Cardiology (ACC), American Heart Association (AHA), and European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Joint statement Call on the medical community and health authorities to mitigate the effects of air pollution on people’s health. Air pollution is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease and a major cause of global disease burden. Long-term exposure to air pollution is also associated with an increased risk of death from Covid-19. This dangerous “triple threat” of air pollution, Covid-19, and cardiovascular disease should be taken seriously, warning key health officials. In 2019, an estimated 6.7 million deaths, or 12% of global deaths, were due to outdoor or domestic air pollution. Half of these were due to cardiovascular disease. Air pollution also increases the risk of heart attack, stroke, diabetes and respiratory illness. These are known to increase the risk of experiencing some of the more serious consequences of Covid-19. “Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, air pollution was a growing concern because of its impact on people’s health, but it was often overlooked as a risk factor for cardiovascular disease,” said World Heart Federation Airlines. Said Michael Brauer, chairman of the. Co-author of a group of pollution experts and a statement. “Covid-19 has brought a new deadly factor to the equation, and it’s time for the health community to take action aloud.” This statement will be published simultaneously in the main journals of all four organizations: the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC), the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA), the European Heart Journal (EHJ), and the Global Heart. “Air pollution is one of the most underestimated causes of heart disease and stroke.‘ Professor Stephen Achenbach, president of the European Society of Cardiology, said.

“Further research is urgently needed to identify sensitive populations and determine optimal ways to improve air quality that contribute to cardiovascular health. Air pollution is a major factor in the prevention and management of cardiovascular disease. It needs to be recognized as a modifiable risk factor, and there is an urgent need for measures to reduce its harmful short-term and long-term effects on cardiovascular health, potentially across generations. Photo Credits-Free-Photos (Pixabay)

