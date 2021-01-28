The number of COVIDs on the North Shore decreases slowly. 67 new cases reported





Whistler is an infection hotspot in the region, with 224 new cases reported in the past week.

The number of COVID cases on the North Shore continues to decline slightly like never before. The North Shore reported 67 new cases of coronavirus in the week leading up to January 23. This is a slight decrease from 71 cases last week and 84 cases last week. Of the total, 46 cases of COVID-19 wee were reported in North Vancouver and 21 cases were reported in West Vancouver. The pattern is similar to the previous week, with North Vancouver showing higher overall numbers, while West Vancouver shows higher new daily infection rates measured per capita. Elsewhere in Lower Mainland, the number of new COVID-19 infections is stable and the rate of new infections per capita is the same as last week. North Vancouver currently has less than 5 new cases per 100,000 people per day, while West Vancouver, which has a small population, has 5-10 cases per 100,000 people per day. Whistler is a notable COVID hotspot in the region, with 224 cases reported in the past week, and the per capita infection rate is higher than any other community in the Lower Mainland region. Last week, Whistler recorded 63 new cases of the virus. Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton released a statement last week expressing concern about the growing number of COVID cases prevailing through home and work rallies and cramped settlements. Infection rates are stable in much of Lower Mainland, but have risen dramatically in northern and rural communities such as Prinsloopart, Terrace, Chilcotin, Bella, Terrace and Fort Nelson. BC has recorded a total of 65,719 cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, with 4,299 cases active throughout the state. There were 931 active cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health Area. This is an increase from last week. BC also administered approximately 124,365 of the 144,550 vaccines received. Supply from vaccine makers is expected to decline this week – a slowdown that can last for at least two weeks.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos