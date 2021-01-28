Senegal confirms the presence of a British coronavirus mutant





On January 7, 2021, Professor Moussa Seydi in personal protective equipment (PPE) spoke to a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Infectious Diseases Department of Juan University Hospital in Dakar, Senegal. I will. / Zohra Bensemra Dakar (Reuters)-A more contagious variant of the coronavirus that was first identified in the UK was detected in Senegal, the Institute of Health said Thursday. According to British scientists, a British variant known as B.1.1.7 has an infection rate of up to 70%, can be lethal, and has an increased risk of death of about 30%. “Because these variants spread more quickly and can explain the rate of disease epidemic in some countries, it is imperative that individual and population precautions be applied closely,” said the director of the Institute of Health. Says Souleymane Mboup. Said on TV. Health ministry spokesman Mamadou Ndiaye told Reuters that one patient was identified in B.1.1.7. It is a variant and analysis is underway to see if it has spread. West African countries are rushing to provide more beds for coronavirus patients as infection rates soar, and lack of capacity means that doctors can only admit the most severe cases. I will. The introduction of a curfew and other measures on January 6 seems to have stopped the surge in infectious diseases and deaths reported in recent weeks. Senegal recorded 304 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections to 25,711 and reporting 614 coronavirus-related deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic. In a weekly report on Tuesday, the World Health Organization listed 70 countries in which the B.1.1.7 variant was detected. On January 14, Senegal’s neighbor, The Gambia, recorded two cases of this variant. Report by Diadie Ba and additional reports by Alessandra Prentice and Edward McAllister. Written by Hereward Holland; edited by Mark Heinrich and Giles Elgood

