198 new COVID deaths in Pennsylvania.More than 5,000 deaths since January 1st across the state | Coronavirus

Pennsylvania enrolled 6,036 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This was the first time since January 17, as the state had the highest total number of vaccinations per day, with at least 6,000 new cases.

New cases of coronavirus have increased across the state in each of the last four days. Locally, there were 86 new local incidents. The State Department reported Thursday’s data included unprocessed antigen test data from the Emergency Medical Center. Of the newly identified cases, 1,214 were sampled more than a week ago.

Across Pennsylvania, an additional 198 people died from complications from COVID-19, and at least 190 people died for the seventh time in nine days. Since January 1, 5,089 inhabitants have died, accounting for almost a quarter of the state’s death toll. According to the latest health ministry data, there were deaths in two areas, one in Northumberland County and one in Union County.

In the valley, there were 39 new cases in Northumberland County, 26 cases in Union County, 11 cases in Montour County, and 10 new cases in Snyder County. Throughout Pennsylvania, there were 14 counties with at least 100 new cases.

Hospitalizations have declined throughout Pennsylvania and in the valley, according to state data.

As of noon Wednesday, there were 3,691 patients being treated in hospitals throughout the state, a decrease of 77 from Wednesday. 753 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 435 are being treated on a ventilator. The number of patients using ventilators has decreased by 12 since Wednesday.

Locally, 173 patients are currently hospitalized, a decrease of three.

In Gaisinger, Montour County, 129 patients are being treated, including 30 in the ICU and 16 on mechanical ventilation. At Geisinger-Shamokin, seven patients are being treated, including two who are on ventilator. At the Evangelical Community Hospital, 37 patients are being treated, including 3 in the ICU and 2 in the ventilator.

vaccine

State health officials report that 678,618 people across Pennsylvania received 837,817 doses of the vaccine. According to the latest data, 47,195 people received the first dose and about 20,000 received the second dose.

According to data released by DOH, 519,419 people received one dose and 159,199 received two doses, which is fully covered. Across the valley, 17,073 inhabitants received the initial dose and 3,779 received both.

Nursing home

A long-term care facility in Northumberland County infected 910 residents, generated 222 staff, and increased 13 residents from Wednesday. There were 188 deaths associated with nursing homes in Northumberland County, an increase of 8 according to the latest data.

In Montur, 265 residents and 61 staff were positive, with an increase of 4 positive staff. Twenty-nine people died and nine increased at the six affected facilities.

The number of Snyder County has increased slightly, with 116 residents and 31 staff. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported.

Seven facilities in Union County have 226 residents, 38 employees and 33 deaths, with a total of six deaths in the latest.

Prisons, state facilities

The Serin’s Grove Center has 40 active COVID-19 cases, 20 of which are 20 staff. At Danville State Hospital, all staff have five active cases.

The number of active cases was flat in SCI-Coal Township. The facility has a case of 27 active staff. Not a prisoner. There are 2,002 active cases across 20 state prisons across the state.

Currently, there are 210 active cases in four prisons in Union County, an increase of three from Wednesday. According to the Prison Department, Allenwood’s low security unit (29 prisoners and 16 staff) has 45 active cases, and the medium security unit has 43 10 prisoners and 33 staff. ..

At USP-Allenwood, all 20 active cases are on staff. In the nearby USP-Lewisberg, there are 102 active cases, including 72 prisoners and 30 employees.