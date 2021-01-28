Idaho health authorities are working to identify additional diagnoses of MIS-C





Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI)-Public health authorities in Idaho work with healthcare providers to identify additional diagnoses of MIS-C Working with healthcare providers servicing the Treasure Valley, it was discovered that these seven cases were not previously included in the state’s total. A review of the process identified multiple causes of lack of inclusion, including several reports by healthcare providers near the diagnosis, but the recent completion of public health investigations. Since then, the process has been improved to prevent these delays. In addition, one previously reported case has been removed from the number of cases as the healthcare provider has determined an alternative cause of the child’s illness. As of January 27, 2021, since the start of the pandemic, 16 children have been reported to the Idaho Public Health Authority for which MIS-C has been confirmed. All diagnosed children needed hospitalization and seven had to stay overnight in the intensive care unit. Of the 16 children diagnosed with MIS-C, 10 were male, and the average age of all MIS-C patients was about 9 years (youngest: 3 years, oldest: 16 years). .. Children in Idaho did not die of MIS-C. Dr. Catherine Turner, a sub-state epidemiologist in Idaho, said: “We appreciate the help of healthcare professionals in identifying and reporting these cases and working with local epidemiologists to investigate, especially given how complex and serious MIS-C is.” According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MIS-C is a condition in which various parts of the body can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs. The exact cause of MIS-C is unknown. However, many children with MIS-C are infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 or are around people with COVID-19. To protect yourself from COVID-19 and protect your child from MIS-C, take the same precautions you used to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Wear a mask on your nose and mouth in public or around people who do not live in your family. (Do not wear masks for infants under 2 years of age, respiratory distress, unconsciousness, incompetence, or those who cannot remove the mask without assistance. Keep yourself 6 feet away from others.

Avoid close contact with sick people and always keep yourself 6 feet away from those who do not live at home.

Avoid the crowd.

Avoid poorly ventilated areas.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Covers coughing and sneezing.

Cleans and disinfects frequently touched surfaces.

Monitor yourself Symptoms of COVID-19.. Healthcare providers caring for or caring for patients under the age of 21 with MIS-C symptoms report suspicious cases to the local public health district or the Infectious Disease Prevention and Epidemiology Section (208-334-5939). is needed.

