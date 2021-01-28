Experts warn you not to take painkillers before you get vaccinated-or you can slow down the effect





Boston-Pfizer, Massachusetts-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines are being offered to more and more people. Vaccine recipients usually experience minimal side effects. The most common are temporary pain and swelling at the injection site, fever, chills, malaise, myalgia, pain and headache. These side effects are generally a minor annoyance to most people, but try to prevent them by pre-taking common over-the-counter painkillers such as acetaminophen (thyrenol) and ibuprofen (eg, motrin, advir). Some people do. However, experts said these drugs not only relieve pain, but can also slow the vaccine’s full function. “Pre-dosing ibuprofen or Tylenol before the Covid-19 vaccine is not recommended due to lack of data on how it affects vaccine-induced antibody responses,” said the South Shore Medical Center. Dr. Simone Wild, an infectious disease specialist and member, said. A member of the Covid-19 Vaccine Advisory Group in Massachusetts told ABC News. The side effects of the vaccine are caused by the activation of the immune system. That is, the immune system is functioning and is beginning to build immunity to Covid-19. This is what we want. These painkillers can interfere with the functioning of parts of the immune system and slow down the immune response. There is a theory that taking these drugs before vaccination may reduce their effectiveness. According to a Duke University study, children who took painkillers before vaccination in childhood may have less antibodies and poor protection than children who did not take the drug. However, despite the slowdown, there were still protective antibody levels. “You always want the best response to your vaccine,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist and professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told ABC News. “We recommend that they hold them unless people respond substantially to the first dose. [pain killers].. “ “Most people have a slight pain in their arms, otherwise they feel pretty good,” Schaffner said. Experts recommend that you do not take over-the-counter painkillers before vaccination, but they say you should continue taking them if you are already taking them because of another medical condition. I will. Schaffner warned that discontinuing these medications could cause unintended problems and could be more harmful than beneficial. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you monitor side effects after taking a shot. Painkillers and antipyretics are not intended to be used before symptoms appear, so consult your doctor before vaccination to determine if you need to take over-the-counter painkillers after receiving an injection. please. Other more natural ways to reduce pain and discomfort include applying a clean, cool, moist washcloth to the injection site and moving or exercising your arm. And for the heat, drink plenty of water and dress lightly. “If you have a fever, chills, or headache after an injection, you can use painkillers to improve your symptoms, but not before you report serious side effects to your healthcare professional,” Wilds said. I will.

