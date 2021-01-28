Scottish scientists believe that rats help fight the coronavirus

SCOTS scientists believe that rats can be trained to sniff Covid.

University of Glasgow scholars are currently supporting a project to train sniffer rats to detect diseases that are devastating the world’s poorest livestock farmers.

Brucellosis is a highly contagious zoonotic disease that causes human flu-like symptoms, bone, joint, and heart problems, and in some cases death.

However, it is expensive and difficult to detect.

And now, the University of Glasgow is working with researchers at the Sokoine Agricultural University in Tanzania on a funded project to tackle the problem with Sniffer Rats.

Read more: Covid-19 detection dog research begins

The giant pouched rat (which can grow up to 3 feet in length) was previously trained to sniff out land mines and tuberculosis.

In Tanzania, sniffer rats from Mozambique and Ethiopia have helped improve tuberculosis detection rates at partner clinics by about 40%.

Currently, they are specially trained to help with brucellosis.

Studies funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth Office (FCDO) could provide broader benefits in understanding how zoonotic diseases such as Covid can leap into humans. I am.

Professor Dan Haydn, Director, Institute for Animal Biodiversity (above) health Comparative medicine at the University of Glasgow states that rats could be used in the fight against Covid-19.

He states: “There is a good chance that these rats will be trained to detect Covid-19. There is already evidence that dogs can.”

Professor Haydon explains:

“It was news to me. So I explained this to my colleagues a little easier, and Sokoine’s senior researcher, Professor Ludwig Kazwara, said, “Oh, well, we’re already specially trained for mice to sniff mines and tuberculosis. I have this facility. ”

“So I thought that if they could smell landmines and tuberculosis, they could smell brucellosis. And the pros and cons of that turned out to be you. about it.”

Around worldThe dog has already been trained to detect the whims of Covid-19 infection. Dog trainers claim extraordinary results — in some cases dogs can detect viruses with near-perfect accuracy.

Scientists involved in this effort said that canines can be screened for hundreds of people an hour on busy shoelaces at airports and sports stadiums, and it is cheaper to perform traditional testing methods to help control pandemics. It suggests that it may be useful.

However, most of these findings have not yet been peer-reviewed or published, making it difficult for the wider scientific community to evaluate the claims. Researchers working on more general virus testing say the first results from a group of dogs are interesting and promising. However, there is also the question of whether the process can be scaled up to a level where animals can have meaningful effects.

Professor Haydon added: “It is estimated that six-tenths of known human infections are of animal origin. Three-quarters of new or emerging human infections are of animal origin, of which Covid-19 is particularly devastating. This is a typical example. ”

Currently, nine rats named Hawking, Skinner, Throws, Stewart, Chan, Angela, Aung, Jane, and Pip have developed a rodent for landmines and tuberculosis in the same laboratory in Tanzania. I am trained to sniff out bacteria.

For easy availability and longevity in sub-Saharan Africa, we use giant sacheted rats (Cricetomys gambianus) instead of standard laboratory rats (Rattus norvegicus).

Previous tests have confirmed that rats can perform with 98% specificity and 92% sensitivity.

Professor Haydon said: “Brucellosis may not be a fatal disease, but infected animals fail to breed, calves do not give birth or miscarriage, more animals become unproductive, and farmers crave. Milk production is reduced at the expense of income and livelihoods.

Read more: See: Medical detection dog trained to sniff Covid-19

“This is a serious problem in countries with extreme poverty, and the problem with livestock diseases such as brucellosis is the deprivation of vulnerable and needy people.

Africa Minister James Dudridge said: “The UK Government is proud to support research that not only protects livestock and farmers from debilitating diseases, but also better understands how diseases change and leap from animals to humans. I will.

“These Scottish scientists at the University of Glasgow are leading the way in using innovative ideas to detect disease faster at a fraction of their previous costs.”