Reasons for a rash after the modelna vaccine

When my husband Nathan first learned he was eligible Get the COVID-19 vaccineI was excited. I spent most of the year worried that he might get the virus while working in health care five days a week. And while he knew there could be side effects from the vaccine, they were pale when compared to what he could experience if he became infected.I know this very well I got infected with COVID-19 last spring, When the first surge in New York.

Nathan promised to receive the first dose of the Modana vaccine on Saturday morning. I thought that if he had any side effects, he would buy him before he had to go back to work. We knew that side effects were unlikely to occur after the first vaccination, but this puts him on track for a second vaccination. Symptoms such as mild fever and headache — Saturday just four weeks later.

For Nathan, the shot was painless. He stayed back for a short time for surveillance, and showed no signs of an allergic reaction, and he was on his way home. By that afternoon, his arm was as painful as he was after being vaccinated against the flu, but as expected, he had no other symptoms. The pain continued until the next day and began to relieve by Monday. But after taking a shower that night, he noticed something he had never seen before. I have redness on my arm.

He went into the bedroom to show me, and was there: a faint, but undeniable, rash like the two perfect pink wheals he had injected. I told him to record it in the CDC tracking app, V safeHowever, don’t worry, redness at the injection site is not uncommon after taking a shot. What I didn’t know at the time was that this reaction was actually peculiar to the modelna vaccine.

In January. 27, USA Today It has been reported that some people who have been vaccinated with the modelna vaccine develop a rash.Delayed skin hypersensitivity“Unlike other side effects, it is unusual in the sense that it usually does not develop until 5-9 days after the first rash. The exact cause is unknown, but a mild allergic reaction or simply the immune system is responding — Doctors say the rash is harmless, and there is no reason to avoid a second dose of the vaccine.

“We want to reassure people that this is a known phenomenon,” said Esther Freeman, MD, and PhD, director of global health dermatology at Massachusetts General Hospital. USA Today.. “It may not be fun to have big red spots on your arm for a couple of days, but in reality you don’t have to panic and there’s no reason not to take a second shot.”

Dr. Freeman explained that the rash can be itchy and painful (in which case you take antihistamines or acetaminophen), but it should heal spontaneously within a week. If this is not the case, or if the rash appears on other parts of the body, consult your doctor.

The redness of Nathan’s arm was painless and itchy, and disappeared by Wednesday evening, two days after the rash first appeared. So when it’s time for his next dose, he’ll be there — as enthusiastic and grateful as he was when he was first.