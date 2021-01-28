No7 vs Murad Vitamin C Serum Review: Which is better?

In the skin care market, which is obsessed with transparency and puts marketing claims behind, Vitamin C has been added to the list of universal wonder ingredients for retinol and hyaluronic acid. It is naturally present in the upper layers of the skin, but these levels decrease with age, making the skin dull, uneven and less firm. Thankfully, it is also very effective when applied topically.

The list of benefits of Vitamin C is long: it is a powerful antioxidant and protects the skin from environmental damage. It evens out skin tone and blocks the abnormal formation of pigmentation. This can weaken the dark spots. It tightens, improves the appearance of fine lines and gives an overall brightness and shine.

Vitamin C is an unstable ingredient and must be carefully formulated and packaged to maintain its potency. This puts the serum in the best possible form of Vitamin C, minimizing exposure to light (such as when you open the moisturizer tub), and the product is the best Vitamin C. As much as possible to make sure that it is prescribed with the sole purpose of providing it in the condition of.

It is water-soluble, and most of the products that contain it contain water, but some are anhydrous (water-free). These tend to be stronger and uncomfortable to use. Most vitamin C sera range from 10 to 20 percent. If you haven’t used it before, it’s a good idea to start low and build tolerances.

The difficulty of prescribing and packaging Vitamin C to prevent oxidation and maximize potency means that the serum containing it is often very expensive. That’s why the new No. 7 Radiance + line includes three Vitamin C products at a high retail price and is getting a lot of attention. One of them, 15% Vitamin C Serum, was tested for just £ 16 and my budget option was compared to the highly admired luxury Murad Vita-C Serum.

We looked at prices, packaging, textures, applications, materials, and results to see if a new launch that confused the company’s favorites or industry was at the top.

No7 Radiance + 15% Vitamin C Serum: £ 16,boots

(usually)

First of all, it’s worth noting that the full RRP is £ 20 because the main attraction of this product is the price, but it’s currently offered for £ 16. Still, it’s a very low-priced vitamin C product, and it’s certainly competitive compared to Murad’s £ 72 product.

The No7 serum package is typical of other similar products, no matter where they are priced. A heavy amber glass bottle with a pipette applicator. Only the cap is made of plastic, so the rest can be widely recycled.

The serum itself is transparent, thick and has a fairly viscous texture, but spreads thinly over the entire skin. It’s so slippery that you can quickly rehydrate with just a few drops over your face. It dries a little sticky, but I don’t care about this with serum as other products are always following me. It didn’t irritate my skin, but it may be the case if you’re new to using vitamin C products. Our only little dislike is the powerful artificial citrus scent that many Vitamin C sera claim to have (along with the orange packaging everywhere), which is shortly after application. Disappears in.

Vitamin C itself is 15%. This is a medium intensity and has a good visible effect. Sensitive skin may feel a little stronger, but most people are fine with this percentage. It is one of the more stable forms and is provided in the form of 3-O-ethylascorbic acid, which allows rapid absorption with minimal irritation. The rest of the formula is less complicated than you’ll find in a luxurious serum, but it has essentials. It contains moisturizers such as hyaluronic acid, castor oil, and allantoin, as well as emollients, acts as a buffer against irritation caused by vitamin C content, and has hydrating, cooling, and soothing effects. The rest of the ingredient list is primarily related to the creation of textures and, of course, the scents mentioned above.

The long-term effects of No7 serum are as good as you would expect from others in the higher price range. Within 2 weeks of daily application, the skin’s clarity, brightness and elasticity were significantly improved, the fine lines on the sides of the mouth were slightly reduced, and there was no irritation or dryness.

Murad Vita-C Glycolic Acid Whitening Serum: £ 72, Murad

(Murad)

Murad’s vitamin C serum packaging is quite different. Made of recyclable plastic and with a pump top, it’s less hassle than a pipette and doesn’t fall over and spill the product. The outer tube is transparent and has two (orange) chambers on the inside. The small chamber in the center contains the vitamin C solution and the large chamber contains the remaining chambers. It’s a nifty design that is supposed to minimize the oxidation of vitamin C.

Serum has a pearly luster and is similar in texture to No7. Neither escapes from the back of your hand. It is thin and easily spreads over the skin, has an almost oily texture, dries within minutes, leaves a non-greasy, gorgeous matte glow. The skin quickly moisturizes and feels plump. It has no artificial scent. The creamy scent is barely noticeable.

As is very common among luxury brands, Murad does not sell products as a percentage (the same applies to retinol products), so it goes beyond its effectiveness and compares to No7 Vitamin C content. There is no way to know exactly how to do it. Vitamin C is lower in the ingredient list than the No7 formula (the lower the list, the less ingredients it contains), but given that the Murad formula has far more ingredients, this is Not surprising. Vitamin C here is ascorbic acid (sometimes called L-ascorbic acid), the form of skin care-related research behind it. For the first time in the skin care market, Murad has stabilized this with real gold. I can’t talk about how effective this is in actually maintaining potency, but it’s fun to just look at the list of ingredients that contain “gold.”

Extras are where Murad’s formula moves onto No7. Contains glycolic acid, exfoliating alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), which removes dead skin cells, gives a lighter skin tone, smoothes the texture, and allows vitamin C to penetrate more effectively. It also contains moisturizing and buffering ingredients to make the serum soothing to the skin and minimize irritation (we haven’t experienced anything personally). Old classic glycerin and hyaluronic acid work here. It also contains urea (a component of urine, but a synthetic version is used in skin care), which can also bind water to the skin and improve the absorption of other components. Finally, this formula contains a “plant luminescent extract”. This will probably convert UVs to a light source, making the skin brighter.

The results are very similar to those of No7 serum. The skin becomes significantly brighter, less discolored, and the skin becomes plump and elastic. Because it contains glycolic acid, it is much more effective on skin texture than budget options and improves the look and feel of the skin.

Verdict: Murad vs No7 Vitamin C Serum

Both of these products are great, so the choice depends on your budget. No7 Radiance + 15% Serum It contains a visibly effective amount of Vitamin C and a very comfortable application experience. At £ 20, it’s an absolute bargain. I don’t think it can be isolated from the other higher sera used in the blinded study.

I can’t deny it Murad’s Vita-C Glycolic Acid Whitening Serum, More complex formulations are obtained, and the inclusion of glycolic acid means that the overall effect on the skin will ultimately be greater. But whether this slight difference is worth paying three times the price of the product is a matter of personal choice (although we are obsessed with packaging and lack of aroma).

But No7 takes the crown for an easy way to introduce Vitamin C into your routine without spending any visible skin improvement and small fortune.

