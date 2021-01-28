Seattle area hospitals are showing signs of hope in the fight against the virus





Seattle (AP) — Earlier this week, there was only one patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at UW Medical Center-Mont Lake, a hospital near the University of Washington campus in Seattle. The unit was caring for as many as eight patients at a time during the pandemic.

Recent declines have provided hospital staff with a welcome boost, along with vaccination of healthcare professionals and a decline in the overall number of cases in King County, including Seattle.

“Overall, I think the feelings here are hopeful,” said hospital nurse manager Nicole Gogna, who said most of her staff had been vaccinated for the second time. “I think knowing that there is an additional layer of protection has made the workload somewhat lighter.” King County is on a downward trend in COVID-19 cases after a two-and-a-half-month increase, said county public health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin. Hospitalizations and deaths are also decreasing, according to county data. However, some experts have previously confirmed the existence of a so-called British variant just north of Seattle by health officials in Washington State, causing the current decline as virus variants spread throughout the United States. I think it could be overturned. “The virus is working, it’s faster and more adapted. We need to fight smarter and harder to beat it,” Duchin said. The line of tape divides the “hot zone” of the UW Medical Center-Monterek COVID unit. Protective equipment is required on one side marked with red tape. Doctors and nurses wear face shields, gloves, gowns, head covers, and masks. During the worst surge of cases, there were 120 COVID patients per day throughout the UW Medical Hospital. That number is currently around 60, said Dr. Tim Delit, Chief Medical Officer. “Currently, there is a good balance in terms of patient burden,” he said. Fatigue remains a risk to medical staff, according to Delit. This depression did not mean a break for the caregiver, as the hospital resumed hospitalization for non-COVID patients. Still, Mr. Delit said he was optimistic that the number of cases of COVID would continue to decline as spring approached. For nurse Lily-Rose Fox, her first year as a nurse was characterized by a pandemic when she went straight from school to the COVID unit. She was scheduled to get her first vaccination this week. “It’s exciting and a step towards hoping to put this madness behind us,” she said. You can expect signs, but there are often things that remind you of tolls. On the afternoon of the vaccination appointment, Fox was taking care of a middle-aged woman recovering from COVID. The woman’s mother had just died of the disease.

