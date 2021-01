New research reveals why trauma-focused psychotherapy treatments work-ScienceDaily

Trauma-focused psychotherapy is widely considered the best treatment available for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). However, it is not well understood how this method affects the brain to facilitate recovery from PTSD.In a new study published today Biological psychiatry, Researchers used neuroimaging to investigate how psychotherapy alters the areas of the brain that are responsible for producing emotional responses to threats.

“We know that psychotherapy works, but there isn’t much good data to explain how it works and how the brain changes as a result of this process. “Dr. Greg Fonzo, the lead author of the study, said. Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin. “That’s what we were trying to find.” Post-traumatic stress disorders can occur in people who have experienced or witnessed post-traumatic events such as war, combat, sexual assault, natural disasters, and acts of terrorism. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares, serious anxiety, and uncontrollable thoughts about the event. Trauma-focused psychotherapy is a treatment that helps people recover from traumatic events, “in vivo exposure” that directly confronts feared objects, situations, or activities in real life. And use techniques such as “imaginary exposure” that accompanies the face. Memories of trauma. For example, people who are afraid of the crowd can be repeatedly exposed to large gatherings. “At first, the patient will obviously experience any negative emotions caused by fear or being in the crowd,” said Fonzo, a courtesy visit to UT Austin’s Faculty of Psychology. .. “But it’s like looking at the fire from behind the window. It looks like a dangerous situation, but it’s actually pretty safe. After a while, the fire burned out and there wasn’t really any danger. Recognize, and the process ultimately facilitates new learning in the brain. “ Fonzo and his colleagues used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scans to identify how the brain networks communicate with each other before and after treatment. Specifically, they measured the degree of “traffic” known as communication or functional connections between areas of the brain involved in emotions and areas of the cortex responsible for logic and thinking. “What we found was a reduction in traffic between these brain regions among patients who received trauma-focused psychotherapy,” said Fonzo. “In fact, greater changes in connectivity were associated with greater symptom relief. This restructuring of brain communication may be a unique sign of PTSD recovery.” These findings could change the way doctors treat people suffering from PTSD, Fonzo said. “Now we have a better understanding of the underlying brain mechanisms of psychotherapy, we may be able to use this information to develop new and better treatments for people with PTSD,” Fonzo said. I am.

Story source: material Provided by University of Texas at Austin.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

