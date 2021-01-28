Health
Exclusive: Vaccine shortage delays the first shot of COVID-19 in the Paris region, sources say
Paris (Reuters)-A shortage of COVID-19 vaccine has forced two other regions in Paris and France, which make up one-third of the population, to postpone their first vaccination, sources familiar with the argument. , And health officials said Thursday.
Europe is facing a vaccine shortage as pharmaceutical company Pfizer temporarily delays supply due to manufacturing changes. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca said it would cut supply of shots allocated to the EU in the first quarter due to production problems at its Belgian plant.
Portugal said vaccine deployment was slower than planned, and Germany said the shortage would continue until April.
12.1 million local public health agencies in Paris and the surrounding area will stop all deliveries of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to local hospitals and medical institutions from February 2 at a conference call on Wednesday. Said. , The source said.
Authorities said the second follow-up dose injection would continue, sources said. There were no signs on the phone when the first dose would be resumed.
Authorities cited it as the reason for “a very tight vaccine supply and the need to guarantee a second injection for those who have already been vaccinated.” Reuters saw a summary of the conference call.
A public health agency in the Paris region said in a statement sent to Reuters that it aims to give people first dose injections next week, which is the vaccine delivery originally promised by the manufacturer. Affected by changes in the amount of.
The statement did not mention what authorities had told hospitals in the Paris area during the conference call.
Supply problems
A public health agency in the northern Aude France region said earlier Thursday that it would postpone the first dose of injections planned for early February to the first week of March. It also quoted supply issues.
In the area around the winemaking Burgundy region, health officials said they were postponing appointments for the first injection of the COVID-19 vaccine to address supply shortages.
Care home residents (one of the highest risk of a serious epidemic) are less likely to be affected by the delay, as most have already received the first dose.
However, this delay can affect people over the age of 75 and healthcare professionals who are currently receiving their first dose.
Most of the vaccines currently approved for use worldwide are offered in two doses. The first is limited protection from the virus and the second is necessary for the patient to be fully vaccinated.
The French Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that as of January 26, a total of 1.13 million first doses and 6,153 second doses had been given.
Vaccine deployment in France, like its neighbors in Europe, is far behind other countries. States such as Israel, Serbia, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom have already vaccinated a much larger proportion of their population.
The supply problem that hit France is affecting other countries in the block as EU countries have decided to procure vaccines in bulk.
Portugal said the first phase of the vaccination program would be extended by about two months until April. This is because due to late delivery, you will receive half of your expected dose by March.
Germany is still facing a shortage in April. “The lack of vaccines will keep us in a difficult situation for at least 10 weeks,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a tweet.
Report by Caroline Piries; Written by Christian Lowe and Geert De Clercq, Edited by Giles Elgood
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]