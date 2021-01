No “significant increase” in Utah suicide or drug overdose during a pandemic

(Rick Eagan | Tribune File Photo) On Thursday, August 6, 2020, a cardboard art exhibition at the gateway to promote mental health.

According to the state’s Ministry of Health, the COVID-19 pandemic has not caused a “significant increase” in suicide, mental distress, or drug overdose in Utah. “Sure, there’s this story of a significant increase in suicide and overdose deaths. The good news is that it’s not true,” Governor Spencer Cox said at a press conference Thursday morning. .. The data show “how resilient Utahns’ response to this is,” the governor added. “It’s a stranger who doesn’t know to find out that people are really reaching out to their neighbors, people are reaching out to friends, and people are connecting to help people in this very difficult time. It shows that you are reaching out to others. “ UDOH announces report According to preliminary data, on Thursday when it was shown: • The number of drug overdose reported to the emergency department was stable until the first 50 weeks of 2020. • There was no “significant difference” in the proportion of adults in Utah who reported frequent psychological distress between March-August 2019 (13.5%) and March-April 2020 (13.4%). • Calls for suicide prevention Crisis Line increased during the first decade of 2020, but the increase was “similar” to that of the previous year. • However, “anecdotal evidence” from police and victim service agencies “seems to indicate intensifying domestic violence.” “This data suggests that pandemic interventions and treatments were as effective as last year, primarily in the face of sudden transitions to telemedicine and services,” substance abuse. Said Kimberly Myers, Assistant Director of Mental Health. , Part of the Human Services Division, Utah. Cox said he needed to continue his suicide prevention efforts and encouraged those who were struggling to use the state’s critical resources. Myers urged Utan, who was having a hard time “seeking for help.” It is safe to go to a doctor, emergency care, primary care provider, pharmacist or therapist. Almost all healthcare providers can meet with virtually any patient. “ If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal ideation, call the Suicidal Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the UNICrisis Line at 801-587-3000.Other crisis resources and crisis-related telephone hotlines (suicide, domestic violence, mental health, substance abuse) are available here..Source: Utah Health Department

