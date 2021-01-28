Pregnant women need to be vaccinated with COVID-19, UAB doctors say





Pregnant women should be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the UAB’s obstetrics and gynecology chair. At a press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Warner Fu said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. “The reason is … The risk of hospitalization, including being in the ICU, using a ventilator, and even dying, will be higher than in non-pregnant patients,” Huh said. Stated. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, American Society of Reproductive Medicine are all pregnant women, lactating women, and women planning to become pregnant. Said to. But this will come later Recommended by the World Health Organization Pregnant women cannot be vaccinated with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine except in severe cases. “This is a whole new area for us,” Huh said. “There’s still a lot we don’t know, and research is underway to look at the pregnant population, but it’s still balanced. I think the benefits far outweigh the risks.” There were many concerns and questions about whether the vaccine would cause infertility, he said. “There is really no convincing evidence that vaccines actually affect the fertility of future women,” Huh said. Another misconception doctors have heard is that mRNA from the COVID-19 vaccine can reach the foetation. “I think that’s quite unlikely. Again, mRNA is basically taken up by local tissues, especially the muscles of the arm. [of the pregnant mother]”Huh. “MRNA is taken up relatively quickly, so I think it’s very unlikely that the mRNA will actually reach the placenta and then pass through the placenta before reaching the foetation.” Huh advises each pregnant woman to talk to her doctor about her concerns. Because, in the end, she should be happy with her decision. However, getting the vaccine has proven to be more difficult than originally thought. Also, it is unclear when pregnant women will be vaccinated, as the state’s vaccination plans do not specifically state it. Alabama is still in the early stages of the vaccination process, but pregnant women should be prioritized, Huh said. “In the coming weeks and months, vaccine prioritization, especially how pregnant women actually fit, will be reviewed by both the CDC and preferably the Alabama Department of Public Affairs. Doesn’t surprise me. Health, “he said. Editor’s Note: UAB holds a broadcast license for WBHM, but the news and business departments operate independently.

