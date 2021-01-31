Arizona doctors warn about MIS-C. Rare conditions that can be caused by COVID-19 | Arizona Coronavirus





Phoenix (3TV / CBS 5) -The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and two Arizona mothers want to pay attention to new conditions that are likely to be associated with COVID-19. Health experts say that pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, can be life-threatening if left untreated. Symptoms vary from child to child, According to the CDC, It is defined as: “A condition in which various body parts such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, gastrointestinal organs, etc. can become inflamed. Children with MIS-C, May present with a variety of symptoms, including fever and abdomen (intestinal) pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, blood in the eyes, or extra tiredness. The cause of MIS-C is still unknown. However, many of the children with MIS-C had or were around people who had COVID-19-causing viruses. ” Dr. Wassim M. Ballan, MD, is a pediatric infectious disease physician at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. He saw an increase in the number of patients admitted to MIS-C, but said he could not report a particular number because of privacy concerns. He said symptoms of MIS-C usually appear weeks after a child becomes infected with COVID-19 and recovers. “Fortunately, there are drugs to control inflammation, and the majority of those patients are discharged and well on their way,” explained Dr. Balan. “We still don’t know the long-term complications because this is clearly a new illness.” Three-year-old Nyla Rodriguez, one of the PCH patients diagnosed with MIS-C in August 2020, recovered after spending a few days in the ICU. Her mother, Ronnie Grandales, said her daughter’s face was swollen, her eyes closed and she appeared to be swollen. “Her breathing stopped. She wasn’t sleeping. She didn’t drink a Sippy cup. She wasn’t herself. She was starting to look very different,” Grandales explained. Phoenix’s mom wants the community to take COVID seriously. Nyla tested positive for COVID and recovered about 8 weeks before admission to PCH for MIS-C. “I may have lost my daughter. I may have lost my child,” she said. Peyson’s 12-year-old daughter Elizabeth’s Carrie English died on MIS-C in December, shy for a few weeks on her 13th birthday. Elizabeth, the youngest of six children, tested negative for COVID, but her mother said she didn’t know that later doctors had developed antibodies to the virus. She had a bright future in front of her and was involved in cheering, gymnastics, and the student union. Her mother warns other parents that fever and rash may worsen, introduces MIS-C to their child’s pediatrician, and encourages them to pay attention to MIS-C. Is the mission of. English drove Elizabeth from Payson to PCH. PCH realized she couldn’t control her daughter’s fever and was admitted to the ICU. “I don’t want someone to know the facts and lose the lives of other children,” the English said. She advises her parents to ask her child’s doctor about MIS-C. The CDC recommends that you take your child to the emergency room immediately if they have any of the following symptoms: Dyspnea

Persistent chest pain and tightness

New mess

Difficult to get up or difficult to get up

Bluish lips or face

Severe abdominal pain

Copyright 2021 KPHO / KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). all rights reserved.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos