5 Ways Medical Cannabis Can Help Diabetics





Type I diabetes can be a hereditary disorder. However, type 2 diabetes is a preventable chronic illness with lifestyle changes that include balanced nutrition and physical activity. In parallel with the rise in obesity rates in the United States, the prevalence of diabetes diagnosis is increasing at an alarming rate.

The· 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report Amazing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been revealed. Currently, 34.2 million Americans, or 10.5% of the US population, have diabetes. An additional 7.3 million Americans met the diagnostic criteria for diabetes but were not diagnosed. And less than 20% of diabetics meet the requirements for glycemic control.

What are the symptoms of an unmanaged person with diabetes? Increased risk of chronic pain, nerve damage, loss of vision, and cardiovascular events (heart attack or stroke). People with diabetes are vulnerable to serious and often life-threatening infections such as sepsis. In addition, diabetic patients have a weakened immune system, which increases the number of comorbidities caused by viruses such as influenza and pneumonia. And recently, Covid-19.

There are five ways cannabis may help diabetics manage the symptoms of chronic illness. In some cases, medical marijuana can even help improve insulin sensitivity and reduce the risk of comorbidities.

Cannabis may reduce and repair neurological damage

Imagine sitting at work. Suddenly, I start to feel numbness in my legs. Depending on the severity of the nerve injury, people with diabetes may experience a mild burning sensation or a stinging sensation in their limbs and limbs.

Neuropathy is not limited to the feet and toes, because nerve damage can occur anywhere in the body. It can occur on the patient’s hands, fingers, hips, arms and neck. Many patients consider it a loss of circulation when neuropathy first begins to appear. However, massage and rubbing the area cannot relieve nerve pain. It must disappear naturally. And nerve pain can last for hours.

There are various prescription drugs that can be offered to patients to reduce or resolve nerve pain. However, most over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pain remedies can raise blood sugar levels. NSAIDs can also increase blood pressure in diabetics.

Medical marijuana may help regulate blood sugar levels daily

In 2013, One study What was done in the United States by Elizabeth A Penner, Hannah Buettner, and Murray A. Mittleman found an important connection. Cannabis has been found to improve insulin sensitivity in people with type II diabetes. And the use of cannabis supervised by doctors was associated with a reduction in obesity rates.

Cannabis can be an effective pain reliever for chronic pain

One of the most common symptoms that diabetics develop is numbness. Over time, high levels of blood sugar essentially burn out nerve receptors in the body. Nerve receptors serve to record emotions such as heat and cold, pressure on the body, and pain.

As nerve damage worsens over time, diabetics experience nerve firing. While nerves are dying, they begin to convey sensations and fire through the body. Instead of being caused by phenomena such as injury or tension, stinging or needle-like pain can occur randomly in any area of ​​the body.

Some prescription drugs, such as opioids, are addictive and can be harmful to long-term use. Anti-inflammatory analgesics like NSAIDs have side effects. Both classes of medication can take up to an hour for the pain symptoms to subside. Conversely, medical cannabis can relieve pain in just 10 minutes.

Medical cannabis can be taken as a tincture or dropped under the tongue. This method is called sublingual intake and hemp oil is rapidly absorbed. Many patients may combine tinctures, vaporized cannabis, or smokeable marijuana with THC-injected topical creams for effective local pain relief.

Nerve damage from diabetes can also affect the sexual health of men and women. Suppository cannabis products can also help reduce pain and discomfort. Vaginal suppositories may improve sexual function in women and treat the symptoms of endometriosis. Hemorrhoids and rectal pain can also be treated with cannabis suppositories.

May help insomnia and sleep disorders

Frequent urination is one of the most common symptoms of diabetes. If your blood sugar is too high, your body will try to urinate more and get rid of sugar. Pregnant women have the same problem. How do you get a good night’s sleep when you get up and need to go to the bathroom often?

There are other causes Insomnia and poor sleep patterns For people with diabetes. Restless legs syndrome occurs as a result of nerve damage. Diabetic patients are also at increased risk of obstructive sleep apnea. They can fall asleep and have a hard time staying asleep.

Cannabis helps improve sleep quality in diabetics. However, there are some caveats. For example, it’s important to time your cannabis intake according to how much marijuana remains in your system. With low tolerance to THC, marijuana’s psychoactive effects can last up to 8 hours. You need to exhaust these effects before you wake up and go to work.

Certain strains of cannabis provide a sedative experience. Others can offer a very energetic and creative surge, making it very difficult to fall asleep. The clinic can help you choose a strain that can help you sleep. And those with high CBD to promote better glycemic control.

Some strains help suppress appetite

The most common side effect of cannabis is the dreaded “munch”. Certain strains of marijuana can induce greedy cravings and appetite. For most people, a light meal after a smoke session is not a big deal. However, for diabetics using medical cannabis, it can cause major problems.

Carbohydrate regulation is important for people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes. Counting carbohydrates and choosing a high fiber and low sugar diet and light meals is essential. Diabetes is one of the most commonly approved and eligible health conditions in the states that have legalized medical cannabis. And many patients find that cannabis is more effective in relieving pain and symptoms than other treatments.

Strains containing high levels of CBD can counteract the “munch”. The human body also has CB2 receptors. And when cannabis with high CBD is consumed, it can prevent CB1 receptors from inducing craving and appetite.

Diabetes can have many symptoms, so finding an affordable and safe treatment is essential. Medical cannabis helps patients reduce the severity of certain symptoms.