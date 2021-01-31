Healthcare workers die after the second vaccination, but family members tell others to be vaccinated: US News: Latin Post

(Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images) Jackson Health Systems healthcare professionals receive Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Jackson Health Systems’ Susana Flores Villamil, RN at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami on December 15, 2020. I will receive it. Florida.

A health worker died after receiving a second vaccination against COVID-19 on January 9, but his family still urged others to be vaccinated.

Tim Zuck, a 60-year-old health care worker at the South Coast Global Medical Center, complained of upset stomach after getting a second vaccine worker.According to him, he also had breathing problems Orange County Register..

These complications occurred four days after Zuck received his second vaccination. On the afternoon of January 9, he was taken to the emergency room due to poor physical condition.

It was reported that Zuck’s death was still under investigation and his family was not willing to rush to conclude the role played by the second vaccination in his death. KTLA..

After receiving the second vaccination, Zook shared a hopeful message

As a hospital x-ray technician, Zook witnessed a COVID-19 patient struggling to breathe as a devastated family suffered loss.

Zuck also addressed his own fears of the deadly coronavirus and managed it for 11 months.

After receiving the second vaccination, Zook finally felt hope and didn’t waste his time sharing his enthusiasm online.

Read again: Portuguese healthcare worker died two days after receiving Pfizer vaccine, autopsy results unknown

In a Facebook post, Zook was optimistic.

“I’ve never been so excited about taking shots,” he wrote on January 5. His post had a photo of Band-Aid and his COVID-19 vaccination card on his arm.

His wife, Rochelle Zuck, recalled the work he had done in the past year to help patients with COVID-19.

She added that she often returned home very emotionally after all the deaths her husband witnessed. “But he never gave up,” she added, adding her husband’s belief in the vaccine.

As he walked into the emergency room, Zuck sent a text message to his wife about the situation, asking if it could be a reaction to the vaccine.

“I don’t know, but don’t worry,” he told her.

Los Angeles Times In the report, he said that all tests for COVID-19 in Zook returned negative and he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

A few hours later, he was having difficulty breathing despite being oxygenated, so Zook was put into a BiPAP machine to help pump air into his lungs.

His previous message of coming home late has changed to coming home the next day instead.

He experienced several complications such as dyspnea and renal failure and was placed in a medically induced coma.

On January 9, four days after entering the ER, he had to be resuscitated three times over several hours and died that afternoon.

The family of health care workers chose not to blame

Zuck’s family does not yet know if the vaccine was involved in the death of a man, but chose not to take responsibility for anyone because of ongoing investigations by federal and local authorities.

“We are not blaming pharmaceutical companies,” Rochelle said. “My husband loved what he did … he believed in the vaccine.”

The family argued that death should not discourage others from vaccination.

Rochelle Zuck also firmly decided that if her husband could start over, he would be vaccinated again.

However, they urged authorities to “do more research” and “know the cause.” They also wanted a guarantee that the vaccine was as safe as possible.

Related story: Death of a South Florida Doctor Two Weeks After Investigating Coronavirus Vaccine

Zuck’s death occurs after a Florida doctor died on January 3, a few weeks after his first vaccination. His death is also under investigation.