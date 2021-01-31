Ignore rumors, Covid vaccine does not make women infertile

Many conspiracy theories and fake news surrounding the pandemic are circulating. Some of the false informationCOVID-19 vaccineIt can cause infertility in women.

This seems to be based on the recognized similarities between coronavirus peplomeres. This is an important part of the virus. Vaccine target – And a protein found in the placenta called syncitin-1. This leads to an unfounded theory that antibodies against peplomers attack cincitin-1 and stop its execution. Important role In the placenta.

This is not just true. The similarity between proteins is not enough to make this a problem.

All proteins are made up of long strings of individual components called amino acids. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is composed Almost 10,000 amino acids, Of which about 1,300 are contained in spike proteins. Syncitrine-1 is composed of about 540 amino acids. Given that there are only 20 types of amino acids, it is not surprising that many proteins share similarities.

To make a protein, these long strings of amino acids fold to form a 3D structure. Sufficient similarity of the amino acids in these strings is required (not present) for the antibody to misidentify syncitin-1 as SARS-CoV-2, and important amino acids cluster within the 3D molecule. Needs to be. In a sufficiently similar and accessible way (but not).

No evidence of adverse effects

Peplomer antibodies are made in response to both natural infections and vaccines.Therefore, women naturally infected with SARS-CoV-2 during pregnancy There are also antibodies For spike proteins. Therefore, studies of the natural immune response of pregnant women to SARS-CoV-2 and the effects of infection on pregnancy outcomes can provide insights into the risk of peplomer antibodies to pregnancy.

Evidence is the risk of miscarriage Does not increase Women infected with SARS-CoV-2 early in pregnancy.This indicates that even if peplomer antibodies are present in the uterus, they do not adversely affect them. Transplant Or early development of the placenta.

Mother’s Blood supply It is not fully connected to the placenta until the end of the first semester. The passage of antibodies from the mother through the placenta to the baby then continues in the second and third semesters. This is a normal part of pregnancy and protects the baby from infections. This is known as passive immunity and continues after the baby is born with antibodies transmitted through breast milk.

SARS-CoV-2 antibody Have been discovered A newborn female who was infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy and continued to become pregnant during her pregnancy. (Usually this is done by analyzing cord blood collected during childbirth.) This indicates that the antibody has passed through the placenta from mother to baby and does not adversely affect pregnancy. I will.Despite this Cells expressing syncitin-1 It is the first contact point of the placenta for these antibodies.

Exclusion from non-abnormal trials

At the beginning of the pandemic, there were many concerns about the potential adverse effects of SARS-CoV-2 on pregnancy and the foetation. Pregnant women were included in the list of vulnerable people as a wise precaution. It is based on the experience of other viruses that can cause more serious illness in pregnant women than the general population and can infect and harm the placenta and foetation. This list of viruses includes influenza, hepatitis E, and Zika fever.

However, over time, I found that SARS-CoV-2 did not need to be added to this list.Yes, pregnant women can develop Severe COVID-19You can be admitted to the intensive care unit and increase your chances of having a premature birth.However, overall, pregnant women are less likely to experience the symptoms of COVID-19 and are more likely to develop it. Mild symptoms When they do so.

As a similar precaution, it is customary not to include pregnant women in testing for vaccines and other drugs until safety is established. Given the short development period of the COVID-19 vaccine, we did not have time to collect the safety data needed to confirm that it is safe to enroll pregnant women in clinical trials.

Pregnant women have not yet been selected for these trials, but due to the size of these trials, the women involved may become pregnant. If this happened, there was no negative effect on pregnancy.

Similarly, pregnant women did not have time to collect sufficient data to be included in the priority group for vaccination. However, safety data from the general public is Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists It should be advised that clinically very vulnerable pregnant women or front-line healthcare professionals can consider vaccination and discuss this with their doctor.

These women do not have to worry that the peplomer antibody produced in response to the vaccine will have a detrimental effect on pregnancy.

Catherine Thornton, Professor of Human Immunology, Swansea University And April lease, PhD Researcher in Immunology, Swansea University

This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..