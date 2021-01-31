What to expect after being vaccinated

Severe allergic reactions are rare with the two covid-19 vaccines currently in use. However, sometimes unpleasant side effects are common.

According to two Arkansas experts, what to expect after the first and second injections of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is:

State epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dilaha and UAMS professor of internal medicine and pediatrics and chair of the National Vaccine Advisory Board, Dr. Robert Hopkins, answer the following questions: Those responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Q. What is the typical range of reactions we see for shots as more people are vaccinated?

Hopkins: The typical reaction is similar to that seen with many vaccines, such as arm pain, malaise, and low-grade fever. After vaccination, some lymph nodes in the armpit hair are swollen.

Dilaha: Most people have mild to moderate side effects such as pain, redness, swelling at the injection site, and swelling of the lymph nodes on the side of the injection. Systemic side effects include fever, malaise, muscle aches, and joint aches.

Q. Is there an estimate of the percentage of unresponsive shots on either shot? Mild reaction? A life-threatening reaction?

Hopkins: About half of the vaccinated people have arm ache. Approximately one-quarter of the studies that led to the approval of the vaccine had mild systemic symptoms (headache, malaise, nausea).

Probably less than a tenth of the side effects are enough to miss a job. Life-threatening effects are rare.

The most common serious reaction reported so far is anaphylaxis. Current estimates indicate that this occurred about 5 times for every 1 million doses, and those reported were treated promptly and all survived.

Q. Is it likely that you will react on the second shot? why?

Hopkins: Yes, local and systemic reactions are more common with a second dose and usually resolve in about 1 day. People who have an allergic reaction to the first dose should not take the second dose. Fortunately, this is rare.

Dilaha: People are more likely to have side effects on the second shot.

In addition, younger people are more likely to have side effects than older people who are vaccinated.Because you already have partial immunity [from the first dose], Shows a more active response to the second dose. And because our immune system weakens as we get older, younger people may be more active in responding to the vaccine than older people.

Q. What should a person do if he / she feels pain or fever after vaccination?

Hopkins and Dilaha recommend acetaminophen or ibuprofen (Hopkins refers to naproxen if health permits). Dilaha also offers a rest.

Q. Is there a more general reaction that is so serious that it discourages someone from getting vaccinated?

Hopkins: Anyone who has never had an allergic reaction to a previous corona vaccination is advised to be vaccinated (pregnant women should consult with an obstetrics provider before vaccination). need to do it).

I don’t know of the general reaction that discourages vaccination with these vaccines.

Dilaha: The expected side effects are annoying, but not as annoying as being admitted to the hospital with covid-19. Therefore, it is advisable to reduce the risk of covid-19 by vaccination.