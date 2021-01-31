Health
What to expect after being vaccinated
Severe allergic reactions are rare with the two covid-19 vaccines currently in use. However, sometimes unpleasant side effects are common.
According to two Arkansas experts, what to expect after the first and second injections of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is:
State epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dilaha and UAMS professor of internal medicine and pediatrics and chair of the National Vaccine Advisory Board, Dr. Robert Hopkins, answer the following questions: Those responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Q. What is the typical range of reactions we see for shots as more people are vaccinated?
Hopkins: The typical reaction is similar to that seen with many vaccines, such as arm pain, malaise, and low-grade fever. After vaccination, some lymph nodes in the armpit hair are swollen.
Dilaha: Most people have mild to moderate side effects such as pain, redness, swelling at the injection site, and swelling of the lymph nodes on the side of the injection. Systemic side effects include fever, malaise, muscle aches, and joint aches.
Q. Is there an estimate of the percentage of unresponsive shots on either shot? Mild reaction? A life-threatening reaction?
Hopkins: About half of the vaccinated people have arm ache. Approximately one-quarter of the studies that led to the approval of the vaccine had mild systemic symptoms (headache, malaise, nausea).
Probably less than a tenth of the side effects are enough to miss a job. Life-threatening effects are rare.
The most common serious reaction reported so far is anaphylaxis. Current estimates indicate that this occurred about 5 times for every 1 million doses, and those reported were treated promptly and all survived.
Q. Is it likely that you will react on the second shot? why?
Hopkins: Yes, local and systemic reactions are more common with a second dose and usually resolve in about 1 day. People who have an allergic reaction to the first dose should not take the second dose. Fortunately, this is rare.
Dilaha: People are more likely to have side effects on the second shot.
In addition, younger people are more likely to have side effects than older people who are vaccinated.Because you already have partial immunity [from the first dose], Shows a more active response to the second dose. And because our immune system weakens as we get older, younger people may be more active in responding to the vaccine than older people.
Q. What should a person do if he / she feels pain or fever after vaccination?
Hopkins and Dilaha recommend acetaminophen or ibuprofen (Hopkins refers to naproxen if health permits). Dilaha also offers a rest.
Q. Is there a more general reaction that is so serious that it discourages someone from getting vaccinated?
Hopkins: Anyone who has never had an allergic reaction to a previous corona vaccination is advised to be vaccinated (pregnant women should consult with an obstetrics provider before vaccination). need to do it).
I don’t know of the general reaction that discourages vaccination with these vaccines.
Dilaha: The expected side effects are annoying, but not as annoying as being admitted to the hospital with covid-19. Therefore, it is advisable to reduce the risk of covid-19 by vaccination.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]