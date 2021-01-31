No new cases for 25 consecutive days, but “uncertain” test results are being investigated





Hotel quarantine found no new cases of virus in international travelers. Loading There are 20 active coronavirus cases quarantined in hotels in the state. Three of them are linked to the Australian Open: one player and two non-players. I received 10,681 test results on Saturday. With the COVID Free Run in Victoria, Western Australia’s Prime Minister Mark Magawan announced on Saturday: Border restrictions with Victoria will be relaxed on FridayAfter the state “cleans up” COVID-19 in the community. Victoria is considered a “very low risk” state. This means travelers no longer have to quarantine themselves for 14 days after arriving in Washington. Loading “Our very prudent approach worked, and now we can follow our health advice and safely coordinate our controlled interstate borders,” McGowan said. .. Victorian people traveling to Perth Airport must complete the G2G Pass Declaration, have no symptoms of COVID-19, and be tested for temperature and COVID-19 upon arrival at the airport as needed. If you travel by land, you will need to complete a G2G Pass Declaration that specifies the state you have traveled in the last 14 days and have a health checkup by a border employee. Meanwhile, a COVID-19 virus fragment was detected on January 27 in a wastewater sample taken from Castlemaine in central Victoria, the town of Cowes on Phillip Island, and Pakenham, 53 km southeast of CBD in Melbourne. .. People who live in or have visited these areas from January 25th to 27th will be encouraged to be tested if they have any symptoms. A fragment of the virus was also recently detected Gisborne, Hamilton,

Ashleigh McMillan is The Age's latest news reporter.

