Pregnant women need to be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, despite conflicting international advice, U.S. doctors say

First Edition: 29 JAN 21 17:21 ET

Updated: 30 JAN 21 15:41 ET

Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect ACOG’s attitude towards vaccines, reflecting the changing position of WHO.

(CNN)-If you are pregnant during a pandemic, there is a clear message from a major US medical group-consider vaccination with Covid-19.

“U.S. regulators and healthcare professionals have made it clear that all eligible pregnant individuals should choose to be vaccinated,” said the Vice President of Practice for the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. One Dr. Christopher Zahn said.

“There is really no theoretical reason to believe that it harms the mother or her foetation. We are confident that it will bring significant benefits to both the mother and the baby,” said Richard Bage. The doctor said. Sitting in ACOG Working Group of Experts in Immunization, Infectious Diseases, and Public Health Preparation..

People with a history of severe allergies, anaphylactic shock, or People suffering from advanced cancer will be advised to avoid the vaccine. Pregnant women of concern should consult with OB-GYN, according to experts.

International controversy

This is a strong and clear message, hoping that OB-GYN and the Medical Association will reach pregnant women and their families who may be confused about the conflicting recommendations issued by the World Health Organization this week. ..

WHO on Tuesday We do not recommend the use of modelna vaccine During pregnancy, “unless the benefits of vaccination of pregnant women outweigh the potential risk of vaccines,” for example, healthcare professionals at high risk of developing severe cases of Covid-19 and “comorbidities.” Pregnant women with illness. “

International Health Organization We do not recommend the use of Pfizer vaccine During the January pregnancy, both cases pointed to the lack of safety data on pregnant women excluded from the original vaccine trial.

“WHO does not currently recommend vaccination of pregnant women due to insufficient data,” said Pfizer’s page.

However, the “potential vaccine risk” mentioned by WHO is purely speculative, and doctors told CNN in comparison to the known risk of Covid-19 for both pregnant women and their babies. I am.

Risk of Covid-19 infection For pregnant women, this includes serious reactions, as well as death, and an increased risk of preterm birth of the baby. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

“The lack of data is not equal to the risk of harm, especially if science and basic biology do not suggest a plausible reason why harm may occur,” said Texas Children’s Maternal-Fetal Medicine. Dr. Kjersti Aagaard, an expert in the field, said. Chairman of the Baylor College of Medicine Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital and Professor Meyer.

Doctors who spoke to CNN said they have decades of safety data showing that inactivated vaccines do not harm pregnant women or babies. We believe that the data should also be applied to Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that are not made from live viruses. ..

Instead, they are mRNA vaccines that teach the cells of the body how to make fragments of proteins that provoke an immune response. According to the CDC, “cells break down and remove mRNA” as soon as instructed.

Therefore, WHO’s concerns “further focus on virtual risks at the expense of recognizing the clear benefits of vaccination,” Beigi said. “This can be very confusing for women, it is unfortunate and very unfortunate.”

Maternal Fetal Medicine Society participates in ACOG Strong verbal counter-argument to WHO’s stance..

Covid-19 risk during pregnancy is significant

At the beginning of the pandemic, Covid-19 did not appear to have adversely affected women and their babies during pregnancy. But as the data came in, that belief changed dramatically.

“Pregnant women are up to 5 times more likely to be hospitalized, 3-4 times more likely to need treatment in the ICU, and may need life-saving measures such as obtaining or inserting a respiratory tract. It’s two to three times more sexual. About advanced life support, “said Argard, who holds a doctorate in immunology.

“And while the data aren’t complete yet, the risk of maternal death, stillbirth, and preterm birth from Covid-19 disease during pregnancy is at least small,” Aagaard continued. “Black and Latin women are at particular risk of serious illness and death from Covid-19. These are the facts.”

Why does pregnancy put women at greater risk? One reason is that a woman’s vital capacity decreases as her baby grows.

“It is possible to develop respiratory problems to the extent that they cannot recover from them,” Argard said. “For all pandemics that have occurred in the last 100 years, there is an increased risk for pregnant women if these pandemics are associated with severe respiratory illness.”

In addition, according to Argard, the heart of a pregnant woman pumps 1.5 times stronger than normal to supply enough blood to the baby and placenta.

“Heart overactivity, called high cardiac output, poses a risk of causing heart failure problems in pregnant women. It is a symptom of Covid-19 disease and can be a potential cause of death. There is, “she said.

Pregnant women are also likely to have an overly enthusiastic immune system, which can lead to more serious illnesses and so-called cytokine storms with negative consequences, Aagaard said.

And finally, Covid-19 is known to worsen with an increased likelihood of blood clotting during pregnancy.

“Like all placental mammals, humans run the risk of bleeding and dying after the placenta separates from the uterine wall,” Argard said. “So 4.5 million years of evolution are behind us, helping us to coagulate a little more effectively when we are pregnant.”

What are the benefits for babies?

Set aside the obvious protective effect of vaccination Pregnant mother, new data found that her baby may also have great benefits.the study Released on Friday at JAMA Pediatrics It was found that mothers with both asymptomatic and symptomatic cases of Covid-19 passed antibodies to the virus to the newborn via the placenta.

Dr. Flor Munoz, an associate professor of infectious diseases at Baylor College of Medicine at Texas Children’s Hospital, needs to do more research to see how long such antibodies can protect newborns from infection. The result is “safety”. , In the accompanying editorial..

The study did not determine whether the antibodies produced by vaccination crossed the placenta, but this concept has been used in maternal medicine for some time.

Pregnant women are given both an inactivated influenza vaccine and a vaccine called TDAP that protects both mothers and babies from tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough, also known as whooping cough.

“Wouldn’t it be great if we could transition a developing foetation so beautifully and go out into a world protected from Covid-19?” Argard said. “If we could arm the baby with its own memory cells, two cells that we always want.”

Another emphasis

U.S. and WHO officials have made it clear that there are no safety data in the guidelines, but a WHO spokeswoman told CNN on Friday morning in “Current Limits on Global Vaccines.” He said the focus is on “guidance that can inform the decision of the vaccination program.” Supply. The CDC and the US position focus on “individual decision making.”

“At this time, due to the lack of data on the presence or absence of vaccine-related risks during pregnancy, the WHO has broadly recommended vaccination of pregnant women, except for women who fall into the highest priority group for which vaccination is currently recommended. Could not be provided. In the country, “a spokesman told CNN in an email.

“I think the fact that they say they don’t recommend it will affect many countries, and medical leaders in those countries will be much more reluctant,” said ACOG’s Bage. Said.

Similarly, ACOG Zahn agreed.

“We are concerned that conflicting recommendations could undermine the credibility of all patients considering this potentially life-saving vaccine,” Zahn said. “We strongly recommend that vaccination programs follow the guidance of US health authorities and medical professionals so that pregnant people do not face immunization barriers.”

Trials of various sizes are currently underway, and doctors have pointed out a large number of pregnant women who have been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine since they started the rollout-no known side effects. That makes sense, said Texas Children’s Argard.

“Not only have I been in obstetrics for 20 years, but my PhD is in immunology,” Aagaard said. “And I can’t really think of what happens to biology or science as to why a pregnant woman or her foetation is at greater risk than a non-pregnant woman.”

While assessing the “nuances” that WHO uses to prioritize, Aagaard said he was confident in his “ability to chew gum as he walked.”

“We can vaccinate everyone in need, including all those at highest risk of harm, which always accounts for about 3% to 5% of the world’s female population. It includes pregnant women, “says Aagaard.

update: Late Friday, WHO Changed the language of the Moderna page.. Instead of recommending opposition to vaccines for pregnant women, the agency now says:

“Nevertheless, based on what we know about this type of vaccine, there is no specific reason to believe that there are specific risks that outweigh the benefits of vaccination for pregnant women.”

However, authorities continue to recommend the Moderna vaccine for only two groups. “Pregnant women at high risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 (such as healthcare professionals) or pregnant women with comorbidities that increase the risk of serious illness may be vaccinated. Talk to someone.

There are no changes to the WHO recommendations on the Pfizer Vaccine page. It keeps saying: “WHO does not currently recommend vaccination of pregnant women due to insufficient data.”

The agency recommends Pfizer vaccine for only one group.

“If pregnant women are at unavoidable risk of exposure (such as healthcare professionals), vaccination can be considered in consultation with healthcare providers,” WHO said...

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.