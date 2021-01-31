Scientists Find Effective Ways to Stop Tumor Spread





Colorectal cancer affects the colon or rectum. Depending on where it originates, this type of cancer is also called colon or rectal cancer. Colorectal cancer is estimated to be the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States. It is also the most common type of cancer in Japan. The good news is that Japanese scientists have discovered new ways to control the progression of colorectal cancer. Read again- Kidney Cancer: Are You At Risk?Warning symptoms you should know According to scientists at Nagoya University, colorectal cancer tissue contains two types of fibroblasts (a type of cell found in connective tissue) that promote and suppress cancer. The harmony between them is believed to be the cause of the spread of the disease. Therefore, scientists have suggested that changing the balance of the two types of cells can stop the spread of the tumor and prevent the cancer from progressing. Their findings were published in the journal Gastroenterology. Read again- 50-year-old bacteria may help your body’s own immune system kill cancer Effective strategies for treating colorectal cancer Professor Atsushi Enomoto and Professor Masahide Takahashi of the Graduate School of Medicine, Nagoya University investigated the relationship between two proteins, mephrin and gremlin 1. Colorectal cancer Progress. Previous studies have shown that mephrin plays a role in suppressing the progression of pancreatic cancer. Read again- Five Most Common Cancers Among Women A new study examined the prognostic significance of mephrin and gremlin 1 expression in patients with colorectal cancer. Researchers have found that patients with high expression of mephrin have a good prognosis, whereas patients with high expression of gremlin 1 have a poor prognosis. In a mouse model, they observed that administration of gremlin 1 neutralizing antibody or overexpression of mephrin could suppress the growth of colorectal cancer cells. A protein called bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) secreted by stromal cells is known to be associated with cancer progression in cancerous colon tissue. Based on their findings, the research group found that enhancing interstitial BMP signaling by using gremlin 1-neutralizing antibodies or by overexpressing mephrin is effective in treating colorectal cancer. It suggested that it could be a treatment strategy. Signs and Symptoms of Colorectal Cancer Many patients with colorectal cancer do not experience symptoms in the early stages of the disease. Symptoms become more pronounced late. Symptoms that can be considered in the early stages include: constipation

diarrhea

Bloody stool

Bleeding from the rectum

Excess gas

Abdominal cramps

stomach ache In the later stages, other additional symptoms such as the following may also occur: Excessive fatigue

Unexplained weakness

Unintentional weight loss

Feeling that the intestines are not completely empty

vomiting When the cancer spreads to other parts of the body, the patient jaundice, Swelling of limbs, dyspnea, chronic headache, blurred vision, fractures. If you notice any of these symptoms, consult your doctor for colorectal cancer screening. Colon cancer usually affects the elderly, but it can occur at any age. Therefore, it is generally advisable to start screening for colon cancer. Start around 50. Experts recommend more frequent or early screening if there is a family history of the disease or other risk factors. Release date: January 31, 2021 14:19







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos