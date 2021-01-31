‘Keelin Shanley was like a guardian angel of calm and comfort’ – Helen Cody and Domini Kemp on the kinship of the cancer community

In 2018, fashion designer Helen Cody was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent eight intense months of treatment, including a double mastectomy. “Once you are hit with a terrifying diagnosis,” she says now, “you’re told all these frightening things, in a quite clinical setting: What will happen to you, what your treatment will be. You’re in this awful place where your brain starts to go completely bonkers.

What you need is, not to go googling stuff – that kind of generic information is poison to you, stay away – what you need is somebody with real experience. What’s lacking in the clinical setting is a person who can say to you, ‘I’ve been through this’. Once we hear something real and relatable, we’re all so much better able to manage.”

In the case of serious illness – cancer – it can be hard to describe the complicated mix of emotions you go through to someone who hasn’t been through it. To anyone who hasn’t felt their heart thud in terror at the smell of a hospital waiting room, or watched the counting down of hours and minutes on a dose of chemotherapy, there will always be an abstraction to these things. That’s as it should be.

But for those who know, there is a community of the wounded, those who have walked the same road, that is immensely powerful.

Helen Cody in the photo she posted when her hair began to fall out Helen Cody in the photo she posted when her hair began to fall out

Often, this is something formal. For example, the wonderful services offered by Arc Cancer Support which could be the first port of call for anyone diagnosed with cancer, and wanting to talk to someone who understands the place in which they find themselves.

Or indeed Breast Cancer Ireland, which has an Ambassador programme. Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland, describes it thus. “Each ambassador assumes a mentoring/buddy support role with all new case study participants where we endeavour to match those with similar diagnosis in order to help them along their journey.” This buddy system, she says, has created lifelong friendships over the years and is an invaluable resource.

Sometimes, however, it is informal, almost haphazard; guided by nothing except decency. Helen calls this “the pay-it-forward club”, and describes herself as “a fully fledged member”.

The people who could do that for her – be that for her – were vital. And they weren’t necessarily people she had previously been close to.

“These people came along almost out of the blue,” she says. “One woman, who I knew through a friend of a friend, rang me up a few days before I was due to go in and have my operation, and spent an hour on the phone telling me everything to expect. It took my anxiety levels right down. I was so much calmer and so much better able to deal with what was ahead of me.”

Holly Kennedy with her baby son Andrew Holly Kennedy with her baby son Andrew

“Before my diagnosis, Domini Kemp and I were kind of friendly,” says Helen of the food entrepreneur, founder of itsabagel and Feast Catering and author of several books including The Ketogenic Kitchen, written with Patricia Daly, “but I really got to know her then, because of how incredibly brilliant she was. She was one of the first people I rang – I think about three days after I got the double mastectomy diagnosis. My husband and family knew, of course, but I hadn’t talked to anyone else. I couldn’t, it was just so overwhelming. I didn’t know what to say, where to begin. But I knew Domini had been through something similar, so I rang her. She was in college and when I said, ‘I need to talk to you,’ she said, ‘is it business?’ I said, ‘it’s health,’ and I told her.

“Immediately, she said, ‘where are you, I’m coming to meet you now.’ We met in the Clarence Hotel and we spent four hours, talking, crying – I did most of the crying – but we were still able to laugh too. She was so incredibly warm and knowledgeable and measured and calm and intelligent. I probably didn’t even take in half of what she was saying – I was quite in awe of her!

“The fact that she did that for me, said, ‘OK, I’m downing tools, I’m coming to tell you everything I know about what’s going to happen, what you need to watch out for’ – you can’t put a price on that. It’s the most calming thing: knowing that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Someone else who’s been through it who can speak to you from that lighted tunnel end, who can say, ‘yes, that happened to me too, and this is where I am now’.”

And, Helen says, “that continued. She never stopped caring, she never stopped ringing. When I was in hospital, she dropped in beautiful balms, oils, little yummy things to eat. It just blew me away, how incredibly thoughtful and lovely it was, that on her day off she was prepared to traipse around and get all these things and come to the hospital – which I’m sure is a very hard place for anyone who’s been through cancer because it brings you back to your own treatment – and check in on me.”

Everything Helen says strikes a chord with me. Brings me back to the time of my own cancer diagnosis in 2015, and the discovery – amid the shock and misery of those days – of a whole world of kindness, from people I knew, and many whom I didn’t. Strangers or friends of friends who got in touch to offer comfort, for no reason other than they knew the pain I felt. One of those in particular – the writer Emma Hannigan – was heroic in the way she made time and space for me amid her own more serious diagnosis. She made me laugh even in the depths of misery, and inspired me with her grace and humour.

When I ask Domini now why she dropped everything to be with Helen that day, why she had done the very same for me a couple of years previously, she says simply, “It’s what you do. Because if you’ve been through it, you know. Your cancer friends are a hugely important part of your community. They are able to keep you in check. Their door is always open and you’re able to say things to them that you don’t want to burden others with.”

Holly Kennedy, founder of Happy Magazine Holly Kennedy, founder of Happy Magazine

It’s knowledge she herself acquired the hard way: “The year 2013 began badly for us,” she says wryly. “I had been sick with adult whooping cough at the start of the year and then found a small lump in my left breast, for which I was referred to the breast check clinic. Right before my appointment, our mum very suddenly passed away. She’d had Parkinson’s and dementia and was in full-time care, but it happened very suddenly and it really knocked me sideways. I reluctantly went in for the triple assessment the week after her funeral, and some small part of me knew it was not going to be good news. I was right – the lump I had found was, in fact, a tumour. And more bad news followed: two more tumours in the same breast. That meant chemo and a mastectomy, plus radiotherapy.”

Domini remembers the terrible loneliness of those first weeks.

“I kept wishing someone (really, my mum) would come sweeping into the hospital, yell at the doctors, roar the place down and demand that I be treated with something other than what was being proposed, such as six months on a beach in Thailand,” she says. “I had so much fear, and was desperate to be ‘rescued’.”

Of course, ‘rescue’ isn’t possible. But help and support are. “That’s when I discovered that friends who’ve had a cancer diagnosis are different. The weight of their words carries a compassionate authority that helps drown out a lot of noise. When you’re diagnosed, there is such a lot of noise – most of it is well-meaning, but it can become a burden. When I was first diagnosed, Sarah Tomkin (tragically no longer with us) and her husband Oisín were a source of not just vital information, but also huge comfort and true friendship. They knew the drill and understood the importance of good food and enjoying each and every moment.”

And there were others. “The night before I was due to start chemo, I started to get myself into a real state. Keelin Shanley (also, tragically, no longer here) did the kindest thing and spoke to me at length, calmly and gently talking me off the ledge and letting me know that although chemo was tough, I would get through it. She was like the guardian angel of calm, rational and comforting sense. Patricia Daly’s knowledge absolutely transformed my life and approach to health and well-being. These women were vital to me, and I have since tried to do the same for anyone about to start treatment.”

Of that phone call with Helen, Domini says: “Helen and I had been friends, but that day she called me and we met, after her diagnosis, our friendship fundamentally changed.”

It’s not simply about an exchange of information and reassurance – vital though that is – it’s also about an openness that cuts through the facade most of us put up at times. “We all have our barriers, our walls,” Helen says, “the ways we want to be seen and present ourselves. But the level of human kindness when you’re willing to show your vulnerability, is astonishing.

“At the time I was in treatment, I was posting quite a lot on Instagram. I was always very open about my diagnosis. It suits some people to be very private about it, but I found I was very empowered by not doing that, by coming out and talking about it and letting people know, this is what’s happening to me.

“And there was this incredible support – amazing lovely messages, from people I’d never heard of before. I’ll never forget one day in particular, my hair had fallen out, and I’d put a hat on and I was going to go out, and I just felt so self-conscious. I took a photograph of myself, and I said, ‘OK, you are going to put yourself together and you’re going to get out and have a walk and you’re going to feel good today. Put a picture up and let people know, your hair’s gone, but you’re still going…’ And I just got this wave of support and love and messages. I was so grateful to feel I hadn’t been forgotten.”

That kind of rawness deepens friendships, and turns acquaintances into soul mates. “When you can be that vulnerable with somebody and talk about really personal things – it washes away all level of strangeness or not knowing the person,” Helen says. “But you can only do that with other people who have known really hard times, or what I call ‘the interrupted life’, meaning a life interrupted by tragedy. I learned it first when my son died, and I learned it again when I had cancer.”

Of course, true kindness is a system that cuts both ways and for most of us who know this territory, we will move seamlessly between being the giver and the receiver: both parts of an informal web of support and love woven between people who have learned the hard way how much it means to hear a voice saying “I know what you’re dealing with”.

“I am a fully fledged member of the ‘pay-it-forward’ club,” Helen says, “and I’m so happy to be so. I have stopped my car in traffic when I get a call from somebody I don’t know. When that happens, I will park the car and give them whatever length of time they need to ask the questions, to talk, to discuss things.

“I’m not saying I’m a guru or anything – I’m certainly not – but I’ve been through it, and now I’m well again, and sometimes, that’s what people need to hear.

“If I can, I’ll do this for anyone. Because I know the effect it can have. I look back now and I’m so well, and I think about the people who made a massive difference to me and I will never forget the love that I feel for them and how grateful I am to them for that. When everything seems bad, little things can make such a huge difference; those little good things are vital.”

It was a role Helen played in her friendship with Holly Kennedy, who tragically died of breast cancer last September.

“I first saw Holly at a breast cancer charity breakfast,” Helen recalls.

“There were about 20 of us, all telling our stories. At that time, I was still getting chemo and it was quite overwhelming for me to be there. I felt very insecure around all these people who were much further along than me in the recovery process. Holly was seated on the other side of the room – she had this sweet, sparkly little face and was full of joy. She was post-treatment then, full of optimism, she had set up Happy magazine and was just so full of joy at doing this thing that could help others. She made a big impression on me.”

Helen didn’t see Holly after that – although she read Happy, the magazine that Holly started for those who have survived cancer – until she got an email from a stranger, to say that Holly’s cancer had returned, that she was doing a drug trial in America and needed to raise funds.

“She was 36,” Helen says, “with a little boy, Andrew. I kind of stopped everything when I read that. I downed tools in my own job and decided I wanted to help Olive, the lady who was running the fundraising, to raise money for her. I was sending emails to everybody I knew, anyone I’d ever worked with, I just really wanted to help her.”

She began to visit Holly – “dropping in fresh fruit, yoghurt, homemade food, clean night clothes. I was so moved by her determination, her fight.”

However, it became apparent that Holly’s cancer had gone too far, that effective treatment was no longer possible.

“I remember standing in a health food shop,” Helen recalls, “looking around at all the shelves, thinking, ‘where is the miracle thing, the ointment, that will cure this?’ I was frantic.

“I wanted Holly to know that I felt really, really lucky to have met her, and really happy to be her friend. That she had made a huge impact on me, and that what she did with Happy magazine had helped so many people.”

Holly’s death, when it came, “was like losing a dear, dear friend, and that might sound weird, when I hadn’t known her for so long. But I believe you can love somebody even if you haven’t known them all that long, if you have that kind of connection”.

It’s that connection – invisible, adamantine – that links those of us who have been unlucky enough to go through cancer. And it is a wonderful positive force. But also a painful one.

As Domini and Helen talk, for all the good things we mention – the support and help and love – the memories of those like Keelin, Holly, Emma, Sarah, who have died, are strong and vivid.

Cancer is a vicious, unpredictable disease, and not everyone survives it. The truth of that gives urgency to this idea of “paying it forward”, passing something from those who have known the loneliness and misery of a diagnosis, to those who are new to the world.

We aren’t doctors, or scientists – our help is limited – but it is very, very human. From each according to her ability, to each according to her needs, in a cycle that is sometimes punctuated by loss and trauma, but also by immense strength and hope.

For further information on Breast Cancer Ireland’s Ambassador Programme, email [email protected] or visit breastcancerireland.com

