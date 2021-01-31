Why you can see self-portrait photos of COVID-19 vaccine on Facebook and Twitter

For the latest news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, WHO website..

John Chapman



John Chapman has not turned into a mutant.First 38-year-old laboratory scientist from Iowa City COVID-19 vaccination He was fine on Monday before Christmas, and apart from arm pain.

Since then, he hasn’t stretched his tail and has no scales. And so far, there are no signs of wings. He wanted his friends and family to know this.

So he Photo Posted in Facebook..

“I really felt that there should be a message that people you know, people you trust, your friends, and your family are vaccinated,” Chapman said. .. “It’s safe. It’s effective. It’s good for you and good for society in general.”

Chapman is not alone. If you recently open Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook, you may see pictures of people wearing masks with rolled up sleeves, getting stuck in their arms, or holding a small rectangular piece of paper with vaccine information. there is.

Some people post photos in the hope of opening a dialogue with believers who question the vaccine. Others just want to share the long-awaited moment. This is a symbol of hope that one day life can return to normal.

Thank you for the sacrifice and service of healthcare professionals and scientists? Receive the vaccine as soon as possible to reduce the burden and keep wearing the mask to protect fellow citizens. In my 80th year, I am grateful and hopeful for the better days to come. pic.twitter.com/emGDlnYL2E — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) January 22, 2021

Photos come from all over the world-from America to England Morocco To Jordan.. Celebrities are also on the trend. Patrick Stewart, Anthony Hopkins, Martha Stewart, Bill Gates, Joan Collins, and Sean PennThe same is true for political leaders such as President Joe Biden and Congressman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

Despite the fact that COVID-19 killed more than 400,000 people in the United States alone Johns Hopkins, Not everyone is screaming to roll up their sleeves.

In the survey from Kaiser Family Foundation, 71% said they would definitely be vaccinated. The rest of the respondents probably won’t definitely You will not be vaccinated because of side effects or because of concerns that the government will not be safe because the vaccine is too new. However, it is important for people to be vaccinated. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a 100-year-old medical center responsible for breakthroughs such as coronary artery bypass surgery. 50% to 80% A percentage of the population must be vaccinated to reach the herd immunity threshold. Herd immunity The idea is that once a certain percentage of the population is immunized, even unvaccinated people are less likely to spread the disease.

In the meantime, false information about vaccines has been rampant for years. However, false information may feel like a situation where you can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube, but doing something as easy as posting a photo of the vaccine can counteract some of this. Some people want to help.

Post hope

It’s almost impossible to measure the impact of a wave of vaccination selfies on public opinion, but there’s reason to believe it helps.

One is the concept of social proof. Think of it this way. At least before COVID, if two restaurants are empty and the other is full, you might prefer a busy business.

Anna Hartman



“People say social comparison [is] Unfortunately, it’s actually an evolutionary device that ensures that we can navigate the social environment, “said Pamela Latledge’s director. media Psychology Research Center. “If we don’t pay attention to what others are doing, we will die.”

Seeing a lot of people doing something can show that it is socially acceptable. And people know this.

“People who don’t trust large organizations,” such as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, may trust future friends and doctors who have seen them for 30 years. You might trust your best friend in elementary school. ” Anna Hartman, 34, a registered dietitian in Louisville, Kentucky, posted a photo of her vaccination card.

The CDC seems to know this to some extent.Organization Provides communication toolkit The website contains stickers such as downloadable posters and tips on social distance. There are also sample posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram on why vaccines are important to stop the spread of the virus.

This toolkit motivated me to post to Sue DeNisco, a 62-year-old nurse practitioner in Stamford, Connecticut.Community / community health After getting the vaccine, the center where she works took a picture with a poster and sent an email inviting people to post it.

Sudenisco



“Vaccination of people will be a challenge … and social media is a way to help spread the word, whether it’s by healthcare professionals or the general public. I think, “said Denisco.

One of the big points for Hartman: Some people, online or offline, need a safe space to communicate their anxieties and questions.

This can be especially difficult if even the simple act of wearing a mask is considered a political statement.

Jeremy, a 34-year-old pharmacist from Nashville, asked to be identified by her name alone, but decided to post a vaccination record, but did not make a political statement at the time. I wanted my followers to understand that. His message, informed by evidence and research, encouraged friends and family to make decisions for themselves.

“I think this is an opportunity to meet medical professionals who are confident in the efficacy and safety of the science and vaccines produced,” he said, and science can speak of itself, regardless of politics. He said he could. ..

Posting restrictions

Not all this says that enough social media posts will change the minds of all skeptics.

Paul Booth, a professor of media and film research / digital communications and media arts at DePaul University in Chicago, said there were obstacles to address. Many social media users live in echo chambers.

“A group of people who are not in favor of vaccination, they may not see [the photos] Because they are either in their own little bubble that all agree with them, or the algorithms that control what we see. [social media] They haven’t interacted with those who oppose it, so they won’t show it to them. ” Still, he thinks it could be positive.

I am a lucky person.Lucky to be able to work together@LAFD& Our wonderful front line@CoreResponseStaff, Carbon Health, USC, and Creative Lab partners. We test and immunize thousands of people a day. We need your support to make more people lucky. To donate, text CORE to 707070. pic.twitter.com/VeCgAC7hMR — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) January 26, 2021

Returning to Iowa City, Chapman had more than a few conversations with his sister-in-law about the vaccine. She grew up in a family that didn’t believe in vaccines, and while she doesn’t always feel the same, years of anxiety haven’t shaken.

So he is patient and respectful and answers any questions she has.

“Her data can be passed on every day of the day,” he said. “But it’s very different when it’s your brother-in-law … talking to you, and I had a photo on Facebook and we had a conversation, and I say “Yes, I got it. Yes, I trust it. I’m not afraid of it.”

