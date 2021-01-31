As virus variants spread, “no one is safe until everyone is safe.”





Cape Town, South Africa — Jan Matsena appears daily to stock shelves in Cape Town supermarkets as the first dangerous variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa sickens and kills thousands of people nationwide. , He was afraid that he would catch it too. .. My neighbor died in December and my colleague died this month. Now that Mr. Mazena is waiting for the vaccine, he can return to his town and hold his baby daughter again. However, in South Africa, the country has been hit hardest so far and vaccination has not yet begun. “It’s been a long time waiting for this vaccine,” said Massena, the first father to live away from his family for fear of exposing him. “People are dead and people are losing their jobs. It’s trauma.” While above 90 million people worldwide According to the World Health Organization, only 25 people have been vaccinated throughout sub-Saharan Africa, and about 1 billion people are receiving non-trial doses.

But as new variants, such as those found in South Africa, migrate to more countries, including the United States, it is becoming increasingly clear that the tragedy of poor countries can become a tragedy for all. .. The more the virus spreads and the longer it takes to vaccinate people, the more likely it is that they will continue to mutate in ways that endanger the entire world. Recent studies suggest that at least four vaccines that are effective in preventing infection with the original virus did not work well against the variants found in South Africa. According to data compiled by researchers, this variant, like the other variants found in the United Kingdom, is more infectious and is estimated to account for 90% of all cases in South Africa. It has appeared in dozens of other countries. Inoculation encourages the immune system to make antibodies to the viruses, but as mutations change their shape, the virus can become more resistant to those antibodies. In the worst case, failure to prevent the spread of the virus worldwide will increase mutations, reduce the effectiveness of existing vaccines, and make even inoculated populations vulnerable. “This idea that no one is safe until everyone is safe is not just a saying, it’s really true,” said Andrea Taylor, assistant director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center.

Even in the most optimistic scenario, Taylor said that at current production paces, there will not be enough vaccines for true global coverage until 2023. Current deployment plans across Africa predict that only 20-35% of the population will be vaccinated. Hope everything goes well this year.

Also, while some wealthy countries have enough vaccines to cover their population many times, South Africa has only 22.5 million doses for 60 million people. Many countries are far behind. The inequality quickly became “catastrophic morality,” as World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes quickly “catastrophically” as rich countries rush to buy vaccine stocks while poor middle-income countries struggle. It’s the center of what can be a “failure”. Look for supplies. South Africa’s first million doses by AstraZeneca are expected to arrive on Monday, and officials say it will take two weeks to begin firing. Developed at Oxford University, the AstraZeneca vaccine is currently the most affordable option in the world and is targeted at low and middle income countries. The company hasn’t released any information about its effectiveness for variants, but will do so shortly. An additional 9 million doses have been ordered by Johnson & Johnson, but the shot has not yet been approved by the regulator.On friday, the company Vaccine efficacy diminished From 72% of trials conducted in the United States to 57% of trials conducted in South Africa.

There are some encouraging signs. The increase in preliminary evidence gathered primarily from ultra-fast deployments in Israel suggests that vaccines are working well in the real world as well as in trials, pushing down new infections.

However, it remains to be seen how well they can contain the variants already in circulation. Scientists hope they can change vaccines as needed and develop booster shots to tackle new variants, but that takes time. And time is important to a world that is struggling to correct itself. Doctor Trio de Oliveira, A professor and geneticist at Nelson Mandela School of Medicine in Durban, who helped discover the first variant found in South Africa, said its emergence should serve as a call for awakening. “One of the things this variant should emphasize to the whole world is the need to control transmission not only in its own country, but all over the world,” he said. And while countries are rushing to block the border, the variants have already spread to dozens of countries, as the virus evaded the border last winter.For example, Brazil Seems to have been cultivated At least two anxious variants that had already crossed the border before many countries began blocking air travel from there. The burden of vaccine supply to low- and middle-income countries rests heavily on Kovacs, a non-profit organization formed by a coalition of international organizations. More than 190 countries have promised to obtain vaccines through Covax, many of whom either do business directly with pharmaceutical companies or belong to multinational groups that do so. It can push up prices and delay delivery of doses via Covax. Covax has announced that it has secured 2.1 billion doses in 2021, but it is unclear how much dose will actually be administered in 2021.

It is expected that expansion into poor countries will begin in earnest next month or two months. “Covax is needed, but not enough,” Taylor said. “This is the only mechanism we have for global equity. We need it and we need it to succeed. But even if it succeeds, it makes the country It does not approach herd immunity. “ “By the end of this year, 75% of the population of high-income countries will be vaccinated, compared to 25%,” said Orin Levine, director of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Delivery Program. Let’s do it. ” In low-income countries. COVID19 vaccine> Answers to vaccine questions Am I eligible for the Covid vaccine in my state? Currently, more than 150 million people (almost half of the population) are eligible for vaccination.But Each state makes the final decision on who goes first. Twenty-one million healthcare workers and three million long-term care facility residents nationwide were the first to qualify. In mid-January, federal officials requested all states To open a qualification For all people over the age of 65, and for adults of all ages with a medical condition at high risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from Covid-19. Adults in the general population are behind the line. If federal and state health authorities can eliminate the vaccine distribution bottleneck, everyone over the age of 16 will qualify as early as this spring or early summer. Research is ongoing, but the vaccine has not been approved for children. It may take several months for people under the age of 16 to have access to the vaccine. Go to your state health website The latest information on vaccination policies in your area Is the vaccine free? You don’t have to pay anything from your pocket to get the vaccine, I’m asked for insurance information. Even if you don’t have insurance, you still need to get the vaccine for free. Congress passed a bill this spring banning insurance companies from applying cost sharing, such as out-of-pocket payments and deductions. It added additional protection prohibiting pharmacies, doctors and hospitals from claiming patients, including uninsured patients. Still, health professionals are worried that patients can trip over loopholes. Leave them vulnerable to a surprising bill. This can happen to those who are charged a doctor’s consultation fee with the vaccine, or to Americans who have certain types of health insurance that do not fall under the new rules. If you get the vaccine from a clinic or emergency clinic, discuss potential hidden charges. The best way to avoid receiving surprise bills is to get the vaccine at a health department vaccination site or a local pharmacy as the shot becomes more widely available. Can I choose the vaccine to get? How long will the vaccine last? Do you need another one next year? It should be decided. Covid-19 vaccination, like influenza vaccination, can be an annual event. Alternatively, the vaccine may last for more than a year. You have to wait to see how durable the vaccine protection is. To determine this, researchers track vaccinated people for “breakthrough cases,” that is, people who get sick with Covid-19 despite vaccination. This is a sign of weakened defense and gives researchers clues about the duration of the vaccine. They also monitor the levels of antibodies and T cells in the blood of vaccinated people to determine if and when booster shots are needed. It is believed that people may need boosters every few months, once a year, or every few years. Just wait for the data. Does my employer need vaccinations? Where can I find the details? For African countries, the slow pace of development feels horribly familiar. Africa had the highest number of infections and deaths when another tragedy — HIV / AIDS — killed millions of people each year. Still, it took at least six years for Africans to have life-saving treatments available in wealthy countries. According to an analysis by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, AIDS has killed 12 million people in Africa in 10 years, despite a significant drop in US mortality. The controversy over international ownership has delayed the production of more antiretroviral drugs or cost-effective generics. Currently, India and South Africa are working together to reach out to the World Trade Organization, forcing pharmaceutical companies to share intellectual property about coronavirus vaccines, as they did in the final treatment of HIV / AIDS. “What we need now is clear cooperation between all governments and all pharmaceutical companies, we are in a pandemic and we are on the road to disaster,” said a South African human rights lawyer who fought for HIV. One Fatima Hassan said. / It is an AIDS drug and is currently shifting its focus to the Covid-19 vaccine. “We need to share technology, spend billions of dollars and save trillions of dollars.”

Solomon Zeudu, Deputy Director of African Health at the Gates Foundation, said maps and charts showing global vaccination rates fueled public anger at the near-complete absence of Africa, with some leaders He said he was looking for additional sources of vaccine other than Kovacs. According to Nicaise Ndembi, senior scientific adviser to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the African Union has announced the purchase of 300 million vaccines this month and will be distributed through the regional organization’s African Medical Supplies Platform. In countries such as Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Zambia, where variants found in South Africa are believed to be causing the outbreak of infection, authorities do not have a clear answer as to when the vaccine will arrive. South Africa, on the other hand, is relatively active in responding to pandemics and is taking steps that are causing controversy within the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa reintroduces curfew from 9 pm to 5 am, restricts attendance at funerals and religious rallies, bans alcohol sales, and requires masks in all public spaces I did. Failure to wear a mask can result in fines or six months’ imprisonment. Around mid-February, when vaccination is expected to begin, health care workers will line up first, followed by those at highest risk of serious illness. For Mazena, a 31-year-old and energetic super employee, it may be a long wait. “Now people are afraid of this pandemic, so it’s better to arrive earlier,” he said. “It’s worse, it’s worse”

