Very few cases of influenza reported in the county | News

One of the messages you hear when you’re waiting for your extension on the phone in the Pittsburgh hospital network is “This year, flu shots are more important than ever.”
If the number of flu this season is any sign, it seems that the message was paid attention during the 2020-21 flu season.
“We have had less than 10 cases since the test began in October,” said Mark Richards, chief growth officer at the Indiana Community Health Center, on Friday.
He said IRMC usually tests for both influenza and COVID-19.
“The number of influenza during this period is lower than usual,” said Amber Rigget, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
How low is it? Liggett said there were 2,332 cases of influenza confirmed by the week ending January 23.
In addition, state agencies have reported a total of 26 influenza-related hospitalizations and 10 deaths across Keystone.
“At this time, we cannot provide county cases in Indiana or other counties for patient confidentiality,” says Liggett.
“Basically, the number of cases in each county is still too small, so we are editing less than 5 case groups in each county.”
COVID-19 related precautions seem to be a factor.
Comparing the last eight flu seasons, Liggett said, “This flu season is comparable to the 2015-16 flu season.
Increased COVID-19 safety precautions, including increased masking, social distance, hand washing and hygiene habits, had a positive impact on the number of influenza cases. “
She said that both COVID-19 and influenza are equally widespread infectious diseases.
And each should be taken with equal concern.
A year ago, as Gazette reported, “while concerns about coronavirus (such as COVID-19) are growing nationwide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 11 confirmed cases in the United States. Neither of them occurred in Keystone. “
At the time, state officials said people were more likely to catch a cold or the flu than the coronavirus. As of the end of January 2020, 359 cases of influenza, including 102 Type A and 257 Type B, have been reported in Indiana County.
According to WebMD, influenza A or influenza A viruses are constantly changing and can infect animals and humans, with wild birds hosting these viruses.
According to medical websites, type B or influenza B viruses are found only in humans and may not cause more serious reactions than type A, but type B viruses can still be very harmful.
