Health
Linking California COVID cases with LA surge
Summer surge devastates agricultural areas
From May 1 case per person Soared along the border between the rural agricultural community of San Joaquin Valley and Imperial County.
It was the low-income key workers who were hit hardMany of them work in the fields and live in crowded houses.
By July, two hospitals in Imperial County had been overwhelmed. Hundreds of patients had to be transferred elsewhere for treatment. To date, one in seven residents of the county has tested positive. Over 500 people have died.
The spread in the state’s Central Valley was not limited to fields.Outbreak was reported in State prison The entire state.
By the end of July, the virus had spread to the farthest areas of California.At that time The first case was reported in Modoc County, Near the Oregon border. All 58 counties in the state recorded cases of coronavirus.
By August, the coronavirus had spread to all 58 counties.
February
8/58 county
march
50 counties
April
54 counties
May
57 counties
June
57 counties
July
58 counties
As the summer surge fades, Newsom Color-coded system This allowed some counties to begin reopening in September and October.
Incidents triple as the virus overwhelms the state
The grace was short-lived. The last week of october Slight rise For the entire state, there was an immediate unprecedented surge.
Experts say that pandemic fatigue and a sense of excess threat played a role. Thanksgiving has been the first trip to a record number of people since spring. It soon became apparent that the influx of new coronavirus patients would pose a crisis to California hospitals.
The virus has proliferated in cities, prisons, and some of the most isolated communities.
On November 13, 292 days after the Orange County authorities issued a late-night press release, the state exceeded one million cases of coronavirus.
State officials have announced a curfew. 31 counties saw Record high For a new daily before Thanksgiving. A new community-based curfew has come into effect. Then, on Christmas Eve, the state reached a total of 2 million, doubling in just 41 days.
Just 30 days later, the state has crossed 3 million in total.. At least one of the 13 Californians tested positive.
Case rate surged dramatically in winter
August
712,268
September
819,429
October
932,238
November
1,230,152
December
2,296,096
January
3,163,404
Vaccine arrives when the surge subsides
Hope emerged in late December. The first COVID-19 vaccination was delivered to healthcare professionals and nursing home residents. The daily number of cases began to decline in January.
State Vaccination campaign Unstable at best Achieving goals, supply limits, data reporting issues..
Still, vaccination centers are open throughout the state and Dodger Stadium And Disneyland.. On January 25, the remaining stay-at-home order was lifted.
A year after the crisis began, Southern California, especially Los Angeles, is once again the most concentrated case. To date, one in nine LA County residents has tested positive.
Experts warn that there is still the possibility of another surge.
Mutant, More contagious variants Virus rates are spreading rapidly throughout the United States, authorities have expressed concern Super bowl party And a reckless gathering at an outdoor restaurant.
Times staff writer Longonlin II contributed to the story. Ryan Menezes and Ryan Murphy provided additional programming.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]