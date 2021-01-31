The Coronavirus Clinic for “long-haul carriers” aims to treat patients stuck in limbo

Vancouver-Lorraine Graves has little energy to hold the pen as the “brain fog” leaves her forgetfulness, suddenly worsens her eyesight and increases the font size of her computer.

Then, after a 10-month visit to multiple specialists for tests to rule out damage to her lungs, kidneys, heart, and other organs, anxiety about the possibility of recovery from COVID-19 Needless to say, she has tinnitus, insomnia and dyspnea.

“I’m very disappointed on bad days,” said Graves, a journalist in the community newspaper in Richmond, British Columbia, but she can only work a few hours a week.

Last spring, Graves’ disease and all three of her family members were infected at about the same time, but only she suffers from a variety of symptoms and she lives in limbo.

At one point she was not good at breathing, so it seemed that the air in her lungs had been replaced by “tapioca pudding.”

“I remember thinking I had to call a notary to make sure everything was up to date because it didn’t look good. The next morning I couldn’t do that. I was ill. “

Researchers around the world are trying to unravel the so-called long COVID mystery to help patients suffering from a variety of debilitating symptoms, but are usually excluded from or recovered from statistics related to COVID-19. It is considered. Some, like Graves, were diagnosed with COVID-19 by their physician based on symptoms rather than positive tests when tests were not widely available early in the pandemic.

“We didn’t recover. We survived,” to better understand the cause of their ongoing illness while others recover or do not recover within a few days. Said Graves, who was introduced to a clinic where “long-haul carriers” were treated and studied. There are no symptoms.

Graves has worked with a general physician at the St. Paul’s Hospital clinic, which is considered to be part of a network of three sites in the Vancouver region and the only state-funded initiative in Canada. He said he had made a de facto promise.

What she has learned from Dr. Jesse Grainer is that patients like her must be aware of their physical, cognitive, and emotional limits, or risk the consequences of “overdoing.” It means that you need to expose it. This simply means worrying about the future.

Grainer, who didn’t specifically talk about the Graves case, said that educating patients to manage their illness as symptoms appear and disappear is a big part of the treatment, and the extent to which people can handle it. He said new symptoms seem to appear after striving beyond.

“People would say,’I thought I was getting better, so I rode a long bike.’ The next day they crashed and all the symptoms recurred,” he said emotionally. He said that adding anxiety about experience and symptoms is sufficient to cause a recurrence up to 3 days after such stress.

“Dementia is significant in that people use their brains to do complex tasks and try to get back to work, which can exacerbate their symptoms,” he said, and patients often “end. He added that he felt like he was in a “no loop”. “Because the symptoms continue.

The most tragic case involves a young athletic patient who once climbed a mountain and guided people backcountry, but is now unable to climb stairs, Greiner said.

“Understand what things in your life are flaring your symptoms and try to alleviate them. And over time, over time, your ability to do things will return. And I I saw it, “he tells the patient. We advise you to practice mindfulness and slowly increase your physical activity.

COVID-19 corresponds to trauma not only to the brain but to the whole body, but symptoms similar to those that nullify chronic fatigue syndrome can last for weeks or months and are treated similar to those after concussion. Takes time. ..

“Some people may not recover, but through education they want to be aware of these typical patterns and keep them as low as possible,” he said.

The COVID-19 Clinic is attended by a team of specialists including neurologists, cardiologists, rheumatologists, psychiatrists, dermatologists, physiotherapists and nurses, Greiner said. ..

Dr. Angela Cheung, Internal Medicine Specialist and Scientist at the University Health Network in Toronto, is a COVID-19 prospective cohort study of Canada aimed at recruiting patients from Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, and perhaps about 2,000 patients. Is one of the two doctors who lead. Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba.

Cheung, who works at a post-COVID clinic at the Toronto General Hospital, said the treatment was symptom-based, with some patients being provided with a steroid inhaler to reduce airway inflammation caused by a long cough, while lowering the heart rate. He said some patients were taking the drug. ..

The study, now funded by the Canadian Institute of Health, also includes collecting data on caregivers and genetics to understand why some people in the family do not recover from their illness.

“This is a million dollar question,” said Chan. “Does it depend on the composition of the genes or how they react in terms of the immune system?”

Based on data from severe acute respiratory syndrome, she said, about 10% of patients with COVID-19 could remain ill one year after the first onset of symptoms. The country may be relaxed.

However, Cheung said a national approach coordinated in the United Kingdom and elsewhere is needed to set up clinics and fund research. However, this is unlikely in Canada because healthcare is under state jurisdiction.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 31, 2021.