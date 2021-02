Main CDC reports 156 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 156 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with no new deaths. Since the outbreak, there have been a total of 39,324 cases in the state. Number of deaths of Mainer suffering from COVID-19 Main coronavirus data: Number of deaths: 590 Total number of cases: 39,324 Number of confirmed cases: 31,689 Estimated number of cases: 7,635 Accumulation positive rate: 3% 14 days positive Rate: 3.9% Currently in hospital: 160 patients Intensive treatment: 52 patients: 29 Obtaining more detailed COVID-19 data from the symptoms of the main CDC COVID-19 According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the following symptoms need to be noted: there is. Fever or chills Cough Shortness of breath or shortness of breath Fatigue Muscle or body pain Headache Loss of new taste or smell Sore throat Congestion or nasal discharge Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea This list does not include all possible symptoms .. The CDC will continue to update this list as it learns more about viruses. Do I need to take the COVID-19 test? Where in Maine can I be tested? The CDC recommends that you consider taking the COVID-19 test if you have symptoms of COVID-19: Close contact with persons with confirmed COVID-19 (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more). You have been asked or referred to a health care provider, local / external icon, or state health department for testing. To find out where to get the COVID-19 test in the main, go to Get Tested COVID-19. COVID Emergency Treatment-19 Symptoms The CDC is telling you to look for coronavirus emergency warning signs. If anyone shows any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately. Dyspnea Persistent pain or chest pressure New confusion Waking up or waking up Difficulty Bluish lips or face This list is not all possible symptoms. Contact your healthcare provider for severe or other symptoms that are relevant to you. Call 911 or call your nearest emergency facility in advance: Notify the operator that you have or are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19. Deal with pandemic stress and uncertainty. The program offers a hotline that is open 7 days a week from 8 am to 8 pm. If you need help, please call the 207-221-8198 hotline. Maine Helps: The Maine Helps website provides a way for Maine to directly assist nonprofits, healthcare, and businesses in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak. FrontLine WarmLine: Maine Department of Health and Human Services telephone line to assist Maine working at the forefront of coronavirus outbreaks. The telephone line will be staffed daily from 8 am to 8 pm by calling 207-221-8196 or 866-367-4440. The service will eventually include a text option, officials said. 211 Maine: The State 211 system can answer common questions about coronaviruses from callers. Mainers can also send a text to 898-211 to have their questions answered. NAMI Maine Resources: NAMI Maine offers several programs to help people with mental health concerns due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 156 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with no new deaths. Since the outbreak, there are currently a total of 39,324 cases in the state. The number of COVID-19 Mainers who died remains 590.

