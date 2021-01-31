Worst year: 25% increase in overall deaths in Arizona in 2020





Washington-Arizona’s total death toll increased by 25% year-on-year in 2020, approaching 50% in some counties in the year COVID-19 became the state’s leading homicide. Data on the cause of death are not expected until later this year, but experts say the “exceptional increase” in death is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the deaths that may have been indirectly caused by the pandemic. I think it is.

“COVID seems to be the reason,” said Professor David Sclar of the University of Health Solutions at Arizona State University. “Other problems such as opioid-related deaths have also increased, people’s driving has decreased, and problems such as pedestrian-related deaths have decreased due to fewer outings. However, COVID has contributed significantly to our growth. I am. “ Arizona Health Department this month 75,133 people died In the 2020 state, an increase of 24.9% from the reported 60,161 deaths in 2019.

Holly Pointer, a state health spokesman, is likely to be “caused by COVID-19 death,” but state officials will ensure that complete data on the cause of death are available later. He said he couldn’t say. this year. The increase in deaths is not evenly distributed throughout the state, with Apache and Yuma counties reporting 48.9% and 48.8% increases, respectively. Meanwhile, deaths increased 14.29% in Greenlee County and 16.2% in Cochise County.

In Apache County, where total deaths increased from 734 in 2019 to 1,093 in 2020, county health director Preston Laban said COVID-19 was the driving force, but the only increase in deaths. Said that it was not a factor.

“If I write it down on paper, there were X COVID deaths, followed by Y normal deaths, so that was the factor,” Raban said. “But there were so many dead people that I really raised my eyebrows and said,’Wow, 2020 was an interesting year.'” Yuma County Communications Director Kevin Tanel was busy supporting the county “in full vaccine mode” on Wednesday and was unable to attend the interview. But he said the increase in deaths in the county last year “is to a large extent that COVIDs make up the majority of that number.”

Related story A year after the first case in Arizona, COVID-19 is now a major murderer Reports of increased deaths are due to COVID-19 becoming the leading cause, outpacing cancer and heart disease. cause of death Last year in Arizona. Justin Lessler, an associate professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health, said the surge wasn’t only in Arizona. According to wrestlers, 25% were “a truly exceptional increase,” “because of this new cause of death, which killed everyone except two other causes last year.” “Last year, only heart disease and cancer killed more people than COVID, and it almost reaches the level that heart disease would kill in a normal year.” Wrestlers echoed to others who said COVID-19 was not only a murderer in itself, but could have contributed to other deaths in 2020. “I can have heart disease and maybe die in the next few years,” the wrestler said as an example. “It was bigger than the people around me, but because I got infected with COVID and that heart disease made it more severe. So I die.” Wrestlers have the “more auxiliary impact” of the pandemic, including the social pressure of blockades leading to increased mortality from overdose and suicide, the need for overloaded hospitals, and in some cases the inability to provide life-saving care to patients. I pointed out the possibility. “In some cases, people who had the COVID virus died with the COVID, but the COVID virus did not necessarily kill them,” Raban added. Jeffrey Engel, senior adviser to the state legislature and regional epidemiologist for COVID-19, said what Arizona saw last year “may be typical” because of the relatively large number of people. , May have felt more serious in the state. Of the elderly in the state. People over the age of 65 accounted for 9,573 out of 12,819 COVID19 Number of deaths According to the latest data from the State Department of Health, Arizona, or 75% of the total. “I think this pandemic is over after this is over. We will look at ourselves in the mirror as a society and ask how to really care for the elderly,” Engel said. For the time being, he said, it’s important not to be insensitive to the increasing number of people. “There are people behind them all,” he said. Follow Cronkite News twitter.. Share this story: For more articles on Cronkite News, please visit: cronkitenews.azpbs.org..







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos