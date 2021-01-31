Second case of UK COVID-19 mutant reported in LA County

Share this article:

Los Angeles County reported 6,918 new cases of COVID-19 and 316 additional deaths. Health officials also identified a second topical case of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom, and four additional multisystem cases. Inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

B.1.1.7 specimens submitted by the clinical facility were sequenced as part of regular monitoring by the county public health laboratory. According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, the first confirmed case of B.1.1.7 was recorded on January 16.

Authorities believe that B.1.1.7 and other variants have already spread throughout the county and are continuing to test samples. B.1.1.7 is considered to be more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19, but it is not necessarily fatal.

Four additional cases of MIS-C result in a total county for 66 children, including the death of one child. All 66 children of MIS-C in LA County were hospitalized and 44% of the children were treated in the ICU. Of the 66, 32% were under 5 years old, 38% were 5 to 11 years old, and 30% were 12 to 20 years old.

Latin children account for almost 74% of the reported cases, the ministry said.

MIS-C is an inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19, and symptoms include persistent fever and inflammation of parts of the body such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs.

The county’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate continued to decline, with 5,669 coronavirus patients admitted on Saturday, down from 5,855 the day before, to 26% of patients in the ICU.

Meanwhile, the county’s large COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium was temporarily and unexpectedly closed on Saturday after protesters appeared at the entrance. Hundreds of cars were waiting in line, allowing public security officials to reopen the site in the afternoon.

“We’ll work with our public security partners to ensure that everyone with a reservation gets the vaccine today,” tweeted Los Angeles Police Department chief Michel Moore.

The Los Angeles Fire Department closed the stadium site gate for almost an hour after protesters attempted to get inside. According to firefighter David Ortiz, the gate was closed from 1:50 pm to 2:45 pm, and police estimated that there were about 50 protesters.

Video from the scene showed one protester with a sign urging Governor Gavin Newsom to be recalled, while others had signs against the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Ortiz, the gate was closed to keep out protesters. He said that people in the car got the vaccine when the gate was closed, and those who were locked out got their shots when the protesters left.

According to LAPD police officer Rosario Cervantes, there were no arrests.

Health officials said on Saturday that next week’s COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available in Los Angeles County for qualified individuals.

For county residents who wish to receive the first dose, “Reservations from February 1st to 7th are available. VaccinateLACounty.com“The Health Department tweeted. “Residents can book the first and second dose schedules at the same time.

Vaccination reservations can be booked online or by calling 833-530-0473 between 8 am and 8:30 pm.

Authorities said a confirmation email had been sent for those requesting a second booking.

“If you haven’t received the email yet, it will be sent immediately,” the department tweeted. “Please wait for a while.”

Currently, health care workers, caregiver residents, and people over the age of 65 are eligible for vaccination in the county.

Allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine is lagging behind in demand, and the county expects to receive approximately 188,000 doses next week. However, many of them are needed to administer the second shot to people who have already received the first dose of the double dose regimen.

By the end of last week, the county had received a total of 853,650 doses. This week we received an estimated 143,900 doses, bringing the total to nearly 1 million.

A storm on Friday closed the county vaccination site at the El Sereno Recreation Center. According to the Public Health Service, all Friday appointments have been rescheduled on Tuesday.

The county’s chief scientific officer, Dr. Paul Simon, said the county opened about 25,000 vaccination reservation slots on Thursday and was full within two hours. He expressed his hope that the vaccine supply would improve and sympathized with the residents who were having difficulty booking.

According to Simon, the latest figures show a total of 719,138 vaccines in the county, including nearly 595,000 initial doses of the double-dose regimen and more than 124,000 double doses. .. The total, though large, represents only a small percentage of the more than 2 million people currently eligible for vaccination in the county. Each person needs two doses, which is equivalent to more than 4 million doses.

Simon acknowledged recent concerns about the availability of a second dose as residents struggle to make appointments. Simon said those who took the first dose in a county or city-run location should be immediately given an appointment for a second dose in the same location.If you do not contact us, you will receive an email

Meanwhile, outdoor dining returned to the county on Friday after a two-month closure, but there were new restrictions that forced restaurants to turn off or remove all TVs from the customer’s seating area. This is a clear effort to prevent the gathering of sports fans.

The county’s revised Health Officer Order also reinstates previous restrictions on outdoor dining. We require servers to wear masks and face shields, limit restaurants to 50% of patio capacity, limit tables to 6 people or less in the same household, and keep tables at least 8 feet away.

However, the instruction also states: “The TV and other screens used to broadcast the show must be removed from the area or turned off. This provision remains in effect until further notice.”

This provision is directly aimed at preventing the gathering of sports fans, especially as the Super Bowl approaches on February 7.

“Given that there are big sporting events, we really need to be careful when moving forward,” said County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. “In the excitement of the game, I’ve seen a lot of people screaming, screaming, screaming together. I want to be able to see the impact when doing these restarts, but move forward. Over time, if things continue to improve, we may be able to change some of the restrictions there.

“But now we have to facilitate these resumptions,” he said. “We want these cases to continue to decline, our hospitalizations continue to decline …. But it’s everyone doing the right thing to prevent getting infected with the virus. So at this point we want to slow down the path to this and see how our numbers continue to trend, and how we continue. Make changes while watching. “

Davis spoke directly about the upcoming Super Bowl, adding: “This should be a de facto gathering, as many people celebrated their vacation with their families …. Make this a virtual event …. Play safely and don’t hold parties at home. “

“Some restrictions have just been lifted in our county, but it’s still a very dangerous time in terms of cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health, on Saturday. “We all want to continue our business today and safely resume it in the future. Our litigation rate needs to continue to decline. One way to do that is all. People always follow all public health recommendations and directives. The reopening of some sectors does not eliminate the risk of community infections. Instead, each of us does what we do. , You need to make very careful choices about how to do it. This virus is powerful and we are currently concerned about variants and what these mean in our area. doing.”

Health orders recommend, but are not required, to pre-book seats in outdoor restaurants. The restaurant encourages customers to ask “if possible, call in advance to check outdoor seating / service capacity.” Restaurants also need to collect contact information from customers in case they need to be contacted in the future for contact tracing efforts.

The order also lifts the previous requirement that non-essential retailers be closed between 10 pm and 5 am.

On Monday, after the state’s stay-at-home order was lifted, the county immediately allowed resumption of personal service businesses such as hairdressers and nail salons, despite strict infection control requirements.

Earlier this week, restaurants were reopened for outdoor service in Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments.

Second case of UK COVID-19 mutant reported in LA County Last changed: Along

>> Want to read more stories like this? Get your free daily newsletter here!

To follow: