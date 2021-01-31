



Government scientists warn that UK social distance regulations may need to continue to be enforced throughout 2021 if China's vaccine against coronavirus is not at least 85% effective. A paper commissioned by SPI-M, a subgroup of the government's Emergency Science Advisory Group (SAGE), puts the UK in the third wave of coronavirus if vaccination does not significantly reduce infection rates. Insisted to face. Report, saw Along Telegraph, States as follows. "Only vaccines that provide high uptake to the general public and high infection control effects can alleviate non-pharmaceutical interventions without significantly increasing deaths." "The new vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 provides a potential exit strategy for this outbreak, which is highly dependent on the vaccine's inhibitory (or inhibitory) effect and population uptake. Is being carefully monitored as it is deployed in the UK and other countries. " In the best scenario presented by a modeler at the University of Warwick, the vaccine could stop 85% of infections from vaccinated people, and to prevent a surge in death, blockade measures would be: It must remain valid. End of May — More than a year after the first blockade was introduced in the United Kingdom. If the vaccine reduces infection rates by 60%, blockade measures need to be replaced with a social distance expansion regime similar to that implemented in September, and large-scale rallies are still banned until the end of 2021. Scientists told government ministers that Boris Johnson should lift the blockade in mid-February. The country could see a surge in infections and deaths similar to those witnessed during the first wave of April 2020. Nadhim Zahawi MP, the UK's recently established Vaccine Minister, said: "It will probably take another four weeks to get some of the data back, but we should be able to plan … we can see the effects. The vaccine's effectiveness against vaccine infections and hospitalizations and serious infections." A government spokesman said: "At this early stage of the vaccination program, scientists do not have enough data to advise how vaccines affect future infections. "Many people in the at-risk group are vaccinated, so we can gather evidence to assess their impact on reductions in infection rates, hospitalizations and mortality. National regulations, NHS Test and Trace. It is important to self-isolate when instructed, even if you have been vaccinated according to the instructions from. " Boris Johnson's government has been given so far Mixed message Some predict that the blockade will eventually be lifted in late spring or early summer. Last week, the government of Breitbart London saidbe quietExpanded the blockade of the local council until July. In response to the expansion of the blockade, London Mayor candidate David Kurten said: "The Johnson administration has" quietly changed the law "again to extend the blockade until July 17. Unnecessary destruction of the freedom and economy of our citizens will never end until people end it. I support a great resumption. "







