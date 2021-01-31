Findings Can Affect Addressing Opioid Misuse-ScienceDaily





Access to legitimate cannabis stores is associated with reduced opioid-related deaths in the United States, especially synthetic opioid-related deaths such as fentanyl. BMJ today.

Opioids are “morphine-type” medications that relieve short-term (acute) and end-of-life pain. There is little evidence that they help with long-term (chronic) pain, but they are often prescribed for this reason. This has led to a surge in deaths from widespread misuse and overdose, especially in the United States. In 2018, more than 46,000 fentanyl-related deaths accounted for more than two-thirds of all US opioid-related deaths that year. Although some studies suggest that increased access to cannabis stores that are legally permitted to sell medical and recreational cannabis may help reduce opioid-related mortality. , The evidence so far is mixed. To further investigate this, researchers looked at the relationship between medical and recreational cannabis stores (called clinics) and opioid-related deaths between 2014 and 2018. Their findings are based on data from 812 counties in 23 US states that allowed legitimate cannabis shops to operate by the end of 2017. Information on state-level cannabis control was combined with county-level data on licensed clinics and opioid-related mortality. After managing population characteristics and other potentially influential factors, researchers found that counties with a large number of active cannabis pharmacies were associated with lower opioid-related mortality. According to this estimate, the increase from one to two clinics in the county was associated with an estimated 17% reduction in all opioid-related mortality. The association, held in both medical and recreational clinics, appears particularly strong against deaths associated with synthetic opioids other than methadone, with estimated mortality associated with an increase from one to two clinics. It decreased by 21%. The increase from two clinics to three clinics was associated with an additional 8.5% reduction in all opioid-related mortality. This study is the first to investigate the association between active cannabis dispensing operations and opioid-related mortality at the finer county level. However, the results are observational and the cause cannot be determined. Researchers emphasize that although cannabis is generally considered less addictive than opioids, it still poses potential harm and public security risks should not be ignored. However, their findings suggest “a potential link between increased prevalence in medical and recreational cannabis stores and decreased opioid-related mortality,” they said. I am. And they said, “A deeper understanding of the impact of cannabis legalization on opioid misuse and public health consequences before policy makers weigh the potential benefits of promoting cannabis legalization. I am seeking. In a linked editorial, researchers argue that cannabis liberalization “cannot be seen as a remedy for the opioid crisis until a solid source of evidence is available.” While some may interpret these findings as evidence in support of cannabis liberalization to address the opioid crisis, “such conclusions are currently premature with no evidence of causality. I point out. Further experimental studies, including personal-level data on people using prescription opioids and illegal opioids, “will provide a more subtle understanding of the substitution between opioids and cannabis,” they conclude. ..

Story source: material Provided by BMJ.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

