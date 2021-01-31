Health
In the UK, influenza cases have been “almost completely wiped out” this winter, but COVID-19 continues to surge.
The number of influenza cases in the UK this winter plummeted to levels not seen more than 130 years ago.
According to new data released by The Sunday Times, the prevalence of influenza is about 95% lower than normal.
Experts believe that cases are low due to ongoing blockade restrictions and social distance measures.
As a case of coronavirus Continues to surge in the UK this winterThe number of people suffering from the flu has plummeted to levels not seen in more than 130 years, experts said. The Sunday Times.
According to medical experts, the influenza incidence has plummeted by as much as 95% and has been “almost completely wiped out.”
According to data obtained by the Times, the number of people who reported influenza-like illness to the GP was 1.1 per 100,000, with an average five-year rate of 27.
The data is from the second week of January. This is usually the peak time of the flu season when thousands of people are hospitalized.
As of mid-January, there were no influenza hospitalizations in the United Kingdom.
“I can’t imagine the year this happened,” Simon de Lucigan, a professor of primary care at Oxford University, told The Times.
read more: Coronavirus variants can impede the progression of a pandemic. This is how the four top vaccine makers are fighting back.
John McCaulejye, director of the World Health Organization’s Cooperation Center in London, told the Times that the collapse of numbers was “unprecedented.”
But while this may be good news overall, some scientists developing vaccines for next year’s flu season are struggling due to the small number of samples they are currently working on.
“It’s a nightmare to understand what’s going to happen next,” Macquarie said. “One year after getting the flu, your immunity weakens. It can get worse.”
Experts Earlier, he said the flu rate was lower this year. Due to ongoing blockade restrictions and social distance measures.
The low number of influenza in the country is very different from the case of coronavirus.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 4 million people have been infected with the virus in the UK and more than 105,000 have died. According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
In countries where the third blockade has taken place since early January, We will actively develop vaccinations. Over 8 million people have already received their first dose, According to the government website.
Read the original article Business insider
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]