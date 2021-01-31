New Jersey reports 3,823 new COVID cases, 29 more deaths when vaccination exceeds 780K

New Jersey reported an additional 3,823 confirmed cases on Sunday Include Coronavirus An additional 29 people were killed as an imminent snowstorm could disrupt vaccination efforts.

Hospitalizations have dropped to the lowest level since 28 November, 2,901. The positive rate of tests performed on Wednesday, the latest available day, was 8.69% of the 54,492 tests performed.

Governor Phil Murphy The latest figures were released on Twitter on Sunday morning, with the state averaging about 25,000 vaccinations per day. Currently, New Jersey residents have been vaccinated more than 780,000 times.

In New Jersey, an outbreak of nearly 11 months is believed to have killed 21,484 inhabitants, 19,355, and 2,129. January deaths increased to 2,377 The number of confirmed deaths is highest in any month since May.

Infection rates rose from 0.91 for four consecutive days, rising slightly to 0.94. A number less than 1 indicates that the outbreak is slowing down.

The total number of confirmed cases was 623,541 out of more than 9.2 million positive tests. There were also 73,288 positive antigen tests. The state has recently begun to report publicly. These cases are considered likely and health officials have warned that a positive antigen test may overlap with a confirmed PCR test.

Murphy he Extend the ban on interstate sports for certain age groups, Including high school programs, was set to expire on Sundays.The ban is First announced in November..

vaccination

was there According to the 785,588 vaccine doses previously administered in New Jersey State dashboard.. Of which 656,174 people The first of the two doses people receive.

According to a running tally by the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this is one of the more than 1.23 million doses the state received from the federal government.

All six states Vaccine megasite It is currently open with about 200 other locations throughout the state, but some megasites had to be shut down for a day after the dose was exhausted.New Jersey State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan on Friday Plan to remove snow at 6 state-owned megasites Make sure there is a way to get in and out.

Murphy said Wednesday that the state could expect 100,000 to about 130,000 doses from the federal government over the next three weeks, but demand is still well above the state’s supply.

Vaccinations by county

Atlantic County-22,813 doses

Bergen County-86,616 doses

Burlington County-38,742 doses

Camden County-46,359 doses

Cape May County-11,358 doses

CUMBERLAND COUNTY-11,498 doses

Essex County-62,777 doses

Gloucester County-Dose 26,024 times

Hudson County-36,437 doses

Hunterdon County-10,785 doses

Mercer County-21,023 doses

Middle Sex County-58,828 doses

Monmouth County-59,564 doses

Morris County-58,242 doses

Ocean County-47,462 doses

Passaic County-36,853 doses

SALE MCOUNTY-4,691 dose

Somerset County-30,871 doses

Sussex County-13,151 doses

Union County-38,734 doses

Warren County-8,018 doses

Unknown county-25,732 doses

Out-of-state-29,010 doses

Hospitalization

As of Saturday night, there were 2,901 patients admitted to 71 hospitals in New Jersey with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.It’s 174 Less than the day before.

It is included 519 people on critical care or intensive care (14 less than the night before), 355 on ventilator (4 less).

There were also 423 COVID-19 patients who were discharged on Friday. State COVID-19 Dashboard..

Hospitalization of more than 5,000 patients is likely to impose new restrictions, Murphy said. However, the number of inpatients has declined almost slowly these days after reaching a peak of more than 7 months at 3,873 on December 22nd.

The state set a record for more than 8,000 hospitalizations in April.

For school

At least 629 students and staff from 131 school districts in New Jersey I caught COVID-19 at school According to the outbreak Latest updates from state health authorities..

This is an increase of 10 districts from the previous weekly report. The state has not identified individual school districts, but all 21 counties are currently confirmed to have outbreaks within the school.

These numbers do not include students or staff suspected of being infected outside of school, or cases that cannot be identified as outbreaks within school. While numbers continue to grow weekly, Murphy says school outbreak statistics are below what state officials expected when schools reopened for face-to-face lessons.

New jersey defines Outbreak at school If the contact tracer determines that two or more students or school staff have caught or infected COVID-19 during academic activities in the classroom or at school.

Breakdown of age

Malfunction By age, 30-49 years old account for the largest proportion (31.1%) of New Jersey residents infected with the virus, followed by 50-64 (23.5%), 18-29 (19.3%), 65-79 (11.1). Continue. %), 5-17 (7.9%), 80 and above (5.3%), and 0-4 (1.6%).

On average, the virus was more deadly to the elderly, especially residents of existing conditions. Almost half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths are residents aged 80 and over (47.49%), 65-79 (32.56%), 50-64 (15.52%), 30-49 (4.05%), 18- 29 follows. (0.36%), 5-17 (0%), and 0-4 (0.02%).

At least 7,748 deaths from the state’s COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. That number has skyrocketed again in recent months and Deaths in state nursing homes almost triple in December..

Currently there is an active outbreak At 425 facilitiesAs a result, there were 7,514 active cases among residents and 8,102 active cases among staff.

Global number

According to the company, as of early Sunday, there were more than 102.7 million positive COVID-19 tests worldwide. Running Tally by Johns Hopkins University.. Over 2.2 million people haHe died of coronavirus-related complications.

The United States reports the most cases in more than 26 million people and the most deaths in more than 440,000 people.

