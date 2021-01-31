Toronto’s Public Health Report sets a record high for daily overdose calls-Toronto





Toronto Public Health Warns the general public of a cool new day’s highs for overdose calls coming shortly after the tragic month of deadly overdose in the city. Public health reported on Saturday that Toronto’s emergency medical services participated in alleged overdose of about 40 people, including three deaths, between Friday and early Saturday morning. This is the highest number of overdose calls reported in 24 hours since monitoring began in 2017. read more: Toronto Public Health reported record overdose deaths in December calling for further action “We provide this data with respect and deep gratitude about what they mean and how they refer to our loved ones, friends, family and colleagues. “The health unit said in a news release. “The tragic and substantial losses people have faced and the sadness they have experienced from the ongoing drug addiction crisis are immeasurable.” The story continues under the ad On Friday, Toronto Public Health reported in December 2020 that it set a record of fatal opioid overdose in which emergency medical personnel participated in the month following the start of surveillance (34 times in total). .. Trend story Texas boy, 10 years old, cashes his old GameStop stock for thousands of dollars

Trump’s main impeachment lawyer leaves the defense team a week before his trial Preliminary data also said it represents 30 calls suspected of fatal opioid overdose between January 1st and January 26th. Public health said on Saturday that the city’s drug testing service had discovered an unexpected “very powerful” drug in an unregulated supply over the past few months.









4:27 Peterborough continues to work on opioid overdose





Peterborough continues to work on opioid overdose – November 19, 2020

The health unit is asking people to use naloxone to call 911 in the event of an opioid overdose. As the COVID-19 pandemic “intensified” the opioid crisis, public health previously noted that such calls for emergency care were 90% higher overall in 2020 than in 2019. The story continues under the ad Drug users are advised to wear a mask 6 feet away and use it with others or, if possible, in a supervised consumption area. Health Commission Chairman Joe Cressy said in a statement on Sunday that Friday’s numbers set a devastating record for the city. He calls on all levels of government to invest in new solutions to the crisis. “People are dying every day. I can’t wait anymore,” Cressy said. © 2021 The Canadian Press

..





