



transportation Manhattan Beach tightens electric bike riders Has been updated January 31, 2021 8:51 am Release January 31, 2021 8:49 am During the Cic LAvia event in Culver City on March 3, 2019, people will ride Uber’s JUMP e-bike on a car-free street. (CHRISDELMAS / AFP / Getty Images) Manhattan Beach officials are stepping up efforts to enforce all state and local laws that apply to electric bicycles. Local police say they are not wearing helmets, are on the sidewalk, do not stop at the posted pause signs, and ride on the Strand and nearby bike paths, which are walking paths parallel to the waterfront. Be wary. “In the last few months, electric bikes (e-bikes) have been very popular across South Bay and Manhattan Beach,” said Sergeant Police. Tim Jin-soo said in a statement. “The popularity of these electric bikes has raised safety concerns and violations of the law.” Only pedestrians are allowed on The Strand and only non-electric bicycles are allowed on the bike path. — Julie Slater vaccine Riverside opens a large vaccination site Has been updated January 31, 2021 8:35 am Release January 31, 2021 8:31 am UCI Health Center healthcare workers are vaccinated against COVID-19. Healthcare professionals across California will be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine due to the overwhelming hospitals. (Chaba Sanchez / LAist) The first vaccination clinic on the riverside in the city parking lot Convention center, Opened on Saturday. Riverside Fire Department captain Brian Guzzette said the city has partnered with Curative and its staff to administer the vaccine. “Our site has been assigned 500 vaccinations from Riverside County,” Guzzette said. “We hope that the vaccine will increase in the next few days as it becomes available, and we believe that the site has a capacity of 1,500 per day.” Several cities, including Los Angeles, have petitioned to receive vaccines directly from federal supplies. If that happens, Riverside is ready to undertake the distribution, Gazette said. Vaccinations at the Riverside Convention Center Reservation only.. Eligible residents are people over the age of 65, hospital workers, first responders, teachers, and some agricultural workers. -Julia Pascin hiking New 12-mile trail set to open in Joshua Tree this spring Has been updated January 31, 2021 8:12 am Release January 31, 2021 8:10 am On February 28, 2019, an old truck is parked near Joshua Tree in Rimlock, north of Joshua Tree National Park, California (photographers must read ERIC BARADAT / AFP via Getty Images). The new Coachella Valley hiking trail stretches the Joshua Tree 12 miles and ends in the Yucca Valley, north of the national park. The Long Canyon Trail begins just outside the town of Desert Hot Springs. Erin Road, Reporter Desert sun Those following the trail’s regional plans said Desert Hot Springs officials wanted the region to attract tourists from Joshua Tree. National park from sand to snow.. “They really want to use [the trail] To establish itself as another gateway to Joshua Tree National Park, “said Lord. “And a destination for outdoor recreation and outdoor tourism in the desert.” The South Trailhead of the Long Canyon Trail is scheduled to open in the spring. -Julia Pascin See more news







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos