Coronavirus vaccine scam warns police





Police warn people about fraudulent messages Coronavirus vaccine.. The phishing message says, “We have confirmed that you are eligible to apply for the vaccine,” and there is a link to a compelling fake. NHS Next page asking for bank details. Simon Walls, a police officer, said: “Scammers stop doing nothing to deceive people from money and aim to abuse the pandemic for financial gain. “I urge people to stay vigilant. Scammers don’t care who the victims are. They know the desire that people have to be vaccinated and this Think of it as an opportunity to get their money.

(Image: Submitted)

“Be skeptical and vigilant. If you receive text or emails asking you to click on a link or provide information such as your name, credit card, bank details, etc., you may be fraudulent. .. “Don’t press the link. If you’re dealing with someone about Covid-19 vaccination and they ask for money, this is a big danger signal. Hang up and stop dealing with them. “If you have older people in your family, it’s also important to talk to them and tell them that the legitimate provider of this vaccine will never ask for banking information. This is a very important conversation.” A woman in Northern Ireland who emailed a similar message said she was very convincing. She shared an image of the email to show what people look like.

(Image: Submitted)

38-year-old Belfast Live said: “I had to download the NICovid app and quarantine myself many times, so I thought it was real. “I was also classified as an essential worker, so I thought it was legal. “It seems that I visited the NHS website, but only when I was asked for bank details, I realized it was a scam and contacted the police worried that vulnerable people would be harmed.” You can protect yourself by following this advice: Do not open attachments or click emails or text links with unknown numbers.



Do not give out personal information, bank details, or passwords without verifying that the caller is who you say by answering an email, text message, or phone call.



Block suspicious numbers.



When logging in to your account, be sure to enter your own address to access the website directly. Please do not click the link.



Beware of misspelled messages and emails

(Image: Submitted)

“Anyone who is concerned about being a victim of fraud reports the problem to action. scam “Through their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040,” a police spokesman added. “Police can contact you at non-emergency phone number 101 or submit a report online using the non-emergency report form at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. For more advice and information, please visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni. ScamwiseNI recently published some helpful videos showing how these types of scams occur and can have a terrible impact on victims. “

..





