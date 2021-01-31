In Maine, there are the fewest cases of new coronavirus in a few months and no deaths.

An additional 156 cases of coronavirus have been reported across the state, with no new deaths, according to Maine health officials.

The number of cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days across the state is 5,765. This is an estimate of the number of currently active cases in the state. Because the main CDC no longer tracks recovery in all patients.. It’s down from 5,949 on Saturday.

This was the smallest daily increase in coronavirus cases seen by the state since November 15, when 149 cases were reported. This is because the daily increase in virus infections identified in Maine is steadily declining. This trend is reflected nationwide.

Still, Sunday’s report is well above what Maine saw before the virus outbreak in late October.

The death toll for the entire state remains 590. This is the first time in a week that Maine has not recorded at least one death.

According to the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine is 39,324, according to a report on Sunday.It is from Saturday is 39,168..

Of these, 31,689 were confirmed positive and 7,635 were classified as “potential cases,” the Main CDC reported.

The new state-wide case rate on Sunday was 1.17 cases per 10,000 residents, with a state-wide total case rate of 293.81.

The 7-day average of new coronavirus cases in Maine was 363, down from 367.3 a day ago, 455.1 a week ago, and 479 a month ago. That rate has been steadily declining since January 14, when it peaked at 625.6.

Most cases have been detected in mainners in their twenties, but mainners over the age of 80 account for the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than in men. Use the interactive graphics below for a complete breakdown of age and gender demographics of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

To date, 1,390 mainners have been hospitalized with COVID-19. New coronavirus.. Of these, 160 mainners are currently hospitalized, 52 are on critical care and 29 are on ventilator. Of the 391 life-saving emergency beds, 95 are currently available. Meanwhile, 224 of the 320 ventilators are available. Currently, 443 alternative ventilators are available.

The total state-wide hospitalization rate on Sunday was 10.39 patients per 10,000 residents.

Androscoggin (4,313), Aroostook (1,141), Cumberland (11,197), Franklin (771), Hancock (779), Kennebec (3,113), Knox (578), Lincoln (471), Oxford (1,908), Penobscot (3,420), Piscataquis (203), Sagadahoc (776), Somerset (1,089), Waldo (512), Washington (622), York (8,429) counties. Information on where the two additional cases were reported was not immediately available.

Use the interactive graphic below for a complete breakdown of counties by county data.

In the past day, an additional 4,397 mainners have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. As of Sunday, 112,916 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and 38,407 have been vaccinated twice.

New Hampshire reported 524 new cases and 6 deaths on Sunday. Vermont reported 173 new cases and 1 death, and Massachusetts reported 4,108 new cases and 87 deaths.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus affected 26,091,122 people and killed 440,094 in all 50 states of the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands, according to Johns Hopkins University. .. medicine.

30.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered nationwide, According to Bloomberg..