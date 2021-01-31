Health
California’s COVID Vaccine Program: Speed Than Fairness?
In summary
With disparities in California’s vaccine deployment, many fear low-income communities and essential workers being pushed to the end of the line.
In the rich desert community of Rancho Mirage, Eisenhower Hospital recently Invited donor To get a COVID vaccination with a healthcare professional that executives call a private “test” clinic.Public health officials cut off at Walnut Creek Concierge Doctor Vaccine Supply She was concerned and allowed people to cross the line at the vaccination clinic she organized.Hollywood power brokers Fly to Flor with a private jetIgive, If the vaccine is loosely qualified.
It’s not hard to understand why health inequalities advocates are increasingly concerned about new inequalities in California’s vaccine deployment — exposing the same type of inequality in many other aspects of the coronavirus pandemic. Did.
Their concerns grew as California authorities extended the vaccine’s eligibility to about 6.2 million people over the age of 65. In doing so, the state has abandoned the complex eligibility proposal that had already prioritized the most devastated key workers and low-income communities by the pandemic.
Some essential workers — teachers, first responders, food and agricultural workers – Stay in the next column For shots, subsequent conditions extend eligibility primarily by age, perhaps people over 50.Goal: Speed up Deployment of chaotic vaccines It’s consistently that California lags behind many other states with distrIBution rate As of today, I have been vaccinated 3 million times.
Vaccine trade-off
Some health advocates are now afraid that California is sacrificing fairness for speed. They wonder how the state responds to Governor Gavin Newsom’s frequently recurring promise to distribute vaccines with “fair lenses.”
“Our community feels like it’s been overlooked again,” said Rhonda Smith, executive director of the California Black Health Network. “It’s not new, but it’s a shame. This is our reality and the reason we do the work we do.”
Alice Wong, a disability activist in San Francisco, said she was “completely thrown out” by emphasizing her age. By previous standards, 46-year-old Wong was eligible shortly after health care workers and nursing home residents.
“If the priority of high-risk people like me goes down, I can be part of a huge cohort and wait longer or make reservations more difficult,” he said. Wong said he has a progressive neuromuscular disorder that he needs. Ventilator. “It’s very painful, especially when we know that new variants of the virus are emerging and the pandemic doesn’t end soon.”
Pandemic gap from the beginning
The pandemic affected Latin Americans, African Americans, and low-income Californians disproportionately. According to the California Public Health Service, Latin Americans are 20% more likely to die of COVID-19 than all Californians, and the low-income community has a nearly 40% higher case rate.
State officials sought to address equity concerns throughout the pandemic. Link the county’s ability to reopen In their efforts to reduce case rates and increase testing in underprivileged communities.
However, with the emergence of new, more infectious variants of the coronavirus, some health professionals believe that speed is more important than fairness. They say that the faster California achieves herd immunity, the safer everyone is from these variants.And they Insist, Older people are more likely to die of COVID-19, so the vaccine should be given by age.
However, the vaccination gap in California And nationwide It’s hard to determine the range, but it’s hard to ignore. California and several other states do not publish demographics of vaccinated people.
Public health officials in Los Angeles County released data this week showing low immunization rates for health care workers living primarily in the black and Latin districts of South Los Angeles.The county has six vaccination sites there, the Los Angeles Times report..
Kaiser Family Foundation analysis In 16 states reporting race and ethnicity in vaccination data, blacks and Latinos are vaccinated at a lower rate than the population, and whites are prevented at a higher rate than the population. I found out that I was vaccinated. Although early data are primarily relevant to healthcare professionals and the elderly, researchers say they provide an “early warning flag” on vaccine fairness issues.
Underlying these disparities is a complex set of problems. Smith of the California Black Health Network cites a historical lack of confidence in American healthcare institutions that are recognized as racists. She said some black residents were afraid of vaccines because of the myths prevailing on social media, and because of their rapid development.
Anthony Wright, executive director of the advocacy group Health Access, points out the barriers that some marginalized groups face when accessing vaccination sites: technology, transportation and time. People seeking vaccination often need access to the internet with their computer or smartphone, how to get to the clinic, and the time they spend hours looking for appointments by phone or online. Many sign-up sites only offer English. Some low-income groups lack access to an informal “whisper network” that shares tips on the availability of last-minute vaccines.
“The issue of fairness is as much about, or even more than, the issue of prioritization, the logistical“ last mile ”problem that individuals face,” Wright said.
State Vaccine Working Group experts initially assess community health clinics with a low state health location index to assess income, insurance coverage, education, pollution, density, and other factors that affect the health of the population. First suggested to assign a vaccine dose to. The state has also launched public vaccine education campaigns in several different languages, working with the California network of nonprofit groups that helped US Census workers reach diverse communities.
But after Newsom announced that people over the age of 65 were eligible, however, the group Only 20% of vaccine dose Regardless of income or race, the rest goes to these disadvantaged communities, leaving them assigned to older people.
A new perspective on vaccine distribution
Some help may come from the Biden administration. National COVID-19 Health Disparity Task Force Advise on the allocation of vaccines and other pandemic resources. Also, within California, some public health professionals are proposing to open small vaccine clinics in primary schools and fire departments in almost every community, including poor areas.
Some efforts will be local: a South Los Angeles doctor — frustrated by young, almost white people seeking the remaining doses at his COVID vaccination clinic — is a grant to bring. Want to secure Mobile vaccination clinic Directly to the homeless and other hard-to-reach groups.
Meanwhile, as health advocates adapt to the new qualification system, they are mobilizing to put pressure on health authorities for more flexibility, especially for people with disabilities.
Defenders of the rights of persons with disabilities are already Grassroots call campaign Newsom, state officials and other health advocates say they are lobbying their own.
“Everyone has vulnerable people who are trying to represent,” Smith told Cal Matters. “Everyone deserves access and fairness, but how do you prioritize it? It’s a really difficult decision to decide.”
