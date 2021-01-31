Health
Douglas County reports 198 new cases
(WOWT)-This is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 statistics reported today by health authorities in Nebraska and Iowa.
Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department reported 198 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 61,065.
No new deaths have been reported. The total number of deaths remains 597.
DCHD reports 47,776 recoveries.
At the time of the latest report, medical and surgical beds occupied 77% and 361 beds were available. ICU beds are 70% occupied and 101 beds are available.
The Healthcare Union, which includes the Council Bluffs plus Douglas, Serpy, Washington, Sanders, and Dodge counties, is treating 200 COVID-19 patients on Saturday, with 76 receiving adult ICU treatment and 18 People report that they are waiting for test results. Twenty-five of those patients are on mechanical ventilation.
Vaccine hotline: Governor Pete Ricketts asked to call a Nebraska 402-552-6645 Or toll free 833-998-2275 For more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. Do not call the local health department.
References-6 News is obtained daily at 6 pm from the COVID-19 dashboards in Nebraska and Iowa. All other reports in this post are from official news releases from the community health department and other authorities, as stated.
Resource link
COVID-19 Dashboard: Douglas County | Surpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | World wide
Vaccine Dashboard: Nebraska
Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa
Vaccine application: Douglas County | Surpy / Cass | Striking Distance | Nebraska
School dashboard: Omaha Public School | Mirrored Public School | Bellevue Public School | Westside Community School | Gretna Public School | Elkhorn Public School | Lincoln Public School | UNL | Midland University
COVID-19 Risk Dial: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County
WOWT.com Quick Search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | vaccine
I take a test
Copyright 2021 WOWT.
