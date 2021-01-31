Four big myths about coronavirus mutants that people need to stop believing

General News on Sunday, January 31, 2021

Source: huffpost.com

Ghana confirms a case of a new variant of coronavirus

Last month, news of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant came out from around the world. First in the UK, then South Africa and Brazil. Currently, these strains are in the United States.

The report is uneasy. Many of us finally wanted a better day, thanks to the deployment of the vaccine and the slight drop in positive rates in this country. Instead, infectious disease experts warn that the next 6-14 weeks can be the “darkest” period of the pandemic, if not careful.

We have been pushed back into an era of true scientific uncertainty, but that’s not all bad news. Are you having a hard time understanding what’s going on?Here are four common myths COVID-19 Variant — and some details about what you know (and don’t know) so far:

Myth # 1: COVID-19 Subspecies surprised health professionals

Recent explosion COVID-19 In variant-related news reports, these strains may appear to have emerged unexpectedly. But this kind of situation is not new. As the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains, “The virus is constantly changing due to mutations, and new variants of the virus are expected to occur over time.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, health authorities have been ready to develop and spread new strains.

Priyasoni, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, said:She added it COVID-19 Like seasonal flu, it actually appears to mutate at a slower rate than other viruses.

That said, the fact that some of these variants are widespread at this point suggests that they existed before health officials actually noticed them. This is partly because the virus is not well sequenced.

“The first UK variant was detected in November, but most of the viruses currently prevalent in the UK appear to be this predominant variant, up to 60%,” said Soni. I will. “This indicates that the variant existed much longer before it was discovered.”

The CDC also states that several variants, such as the strain found in South Africa, emerged months before the start of international news coverage.

Myth # 2: COVID-19 Variants are more dangerous

For now, no one knows if the new variant is likely to cause serious illness or death.

Recently, British officials have suggested that the variant may be more deadly than the original virus. This was contrary to the initial assessment that the variants were simply more contagious. In offering this new take, the UK Chief Scientific Officer gave an example. If 1,000 men over the age of 60 are infected, the original virus can kill about 10 of them, while the new variant can kill 13 or 14 people.

However, it may not be because the strain itself is causing death, but because more people are infected because the mutants are more contagious. The new variant “spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. COVID-19, “According to the CDC. It can lead to more hospitalizations and possibly more deaths.

Do experts expect more variants to emerge as the pandemic continues? But it doesn’t necessarily get worse.

“In general, the way mutants evolve over time is to make them more infectious and less toxic,” said Eric Vail, director of the Molecular Pathology Program at Cedars-Sinai. He added that he didn’t want to kill the host because he wanted the virus to continue to spread.

“It’s unlikely that a more deadly form will evolve,” he said.

Myth # 3: Our current vaccine is COVID-19 variant

At this point, both the Pfizer vaccine and the Modana vaccine (the only vaccine currently approved for use in the United States) appear to protect against known vaccines. COVID-19 Some variant.

Both Moderna and Pfizer state that their vaccines are not very potent against South African strains. But that is not the same as saying that those vaccines do not work or do not work.Also, both drug companies are working on boosters who want them to be even more effective in fighting. COVID-19 variant.

New data on Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 Vaccines that may be available in the coming weeks suggest that they are not very effective against South African variants. (But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t work at all.)

Overall, doctors and researchers really want pharmaceutical companies to be able to quickly pivot and adapt when new mutants emerge, especially because mRNA vaccines are more programmable.

“Because these are mRNA vaccine platforms, specific mutations can be sequenced in real time, allowing vaccine changes to occur very quickly when mutations occur,” says Soni.

So plan to get the vaccine whenever it’s available, Bale urged. “Don’t wait. Don’t say,’Oh, wait for the booster,'” he said. “Get as much as you can.”

Myth # 4: The spread of these (or future) variants cannot be prevented.

Yes new COVID-19 Variants are undoubtedly spreading rapidly around the world, and perhaps here in the United States. The CDC warns that British variants could become the country’s main lineage by March.

That may sound pretty surprising, but there are known ways to mitigate it. All protection strategies that helped fight the original strain of the virus also help prevent the spread of the variant.

“It has a real ability to prevent the spread of this virus,” Bale said, pointing out proven measures such as wearing masks, washing hands, and social distance. Health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, say it’s a good time to wear a double mask that can create a stronger shield against viral particles.

Our most powerful tool is vaccines. Again, try to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The general public may be vaccinated by this summer.

“We are competing with COVID-19 Variants, and our tanks are vaccines, “Soni said. “Ultimately, if we can speed up the mass vaccination process, we can win the race and limit the potential impact of these variants.”

Experts are still learning COVID-19.. The information in this article is known or available at the time of publication, but guidance may change as scientists discover more about the virus. Check with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the latest recommendations.