California’s influenza cases remain low as January approaches the end





California — As the first month of 2021 approaches the end, the number of influenza cases confirmed in California and elsewhere remains unseasonably low, according to the latest weekly report released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the week ending January 23, influenza activity remains minimal in all states and US territories. The only exception is Oklahoma, which has reported low influenza activity. During this time last year, influenza activity was high in 41 states, New York City, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC.

Also, according to the CDC, 23,549 tests were processed in clinical laboratories across the United States during the week leading up to January 23. Of these, only 65 were positive for influenza. The Public Health Institute processed 13,202 tests and only three were positive for influenza. Two were influenza A-shares and the other was influenza B positive. So far, 1,455 tests have returned to flu-positive during this flu season, according to CDC data.

One notable difference in this week’s report was the confirmation of a new case of influenza A in Wisconsin. Patients under the age of 18 tested positive for the H3N2 type, more commonly known as swine flu. It was later confirmed that the fully recovered child lived on a farm with pigs.

In the golden state 84 confirmed cases of influenza According to data released by the California Public Health Service. A total of 84,056 Californians were tested for influenza, but only 49 tested positive for type A and only 35 tested positive for type B.

Nationwide hospitalization for flu-like illness remains low for the week leading up to January 23.

Since October 1, a total of 142 influenza-related hospitalizations have been reported. This brings the current hospitalization rate to 0.5 per 100,000, lower than the average at this point in the season and comparable to the overall hospitalization rate seen at this point. 2011-12 season. The only alarming number in this week’s report is the number of deaths reported. According to data from the National Center for Health Statistics, 14.8% of deaths in the week leading up to January 23 were due to pneumonia, influenza, and COVID-19.

However, of the 3,043 deaths reported that week, 2,102 had COVID-19 as the cause of death on their death certificate, and only four had influenza. This indicates that the current increase in mortality is primarily due to COVID-19. , According to the CDC. So far, only one child death has been reported during this flu season. At this point last season, 54 children died of flu-like illness. A year ago, the CDC reported at least 19 million illnesses, 180,000 hospitalizations, and 10,000 flu deaths. According to the CDC, the groups at highest risk for influenza are the elderly, very young children, pregnant women, and groups with certain chronic medical conditions. According to the CDC, the symptoms of the flu are: Feel fever or fever / chills (although not all people with the flu have a fever)

cough

sore throat

Runny nose or stuffy nose

Muscle and body pain

headache

Malaise

Vomiting and diarrhea are seen in some patients, but this is more common in children than in adults. Influenza is a highly contagious disease. Therefore, the CDC encourages everyone to take the following steps to protect themselves and others. Take the time to get a flu shot. There are many different types of influenza viruses, but influenza vaccines protect against the viruses that have been suggested to be the most common in research. The CDC says it’s never too late to get this year’s vaccine.

Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

When you are ill, limit contact with others as much as possible to prevent them from being infected.

If you are suffering from flu symptoms, you should stay at home for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone, except for medical and other necessities. (It is necessary to remove fever for 24 hours without using antipyretic agent.)

If you cough or sneeze, cover your nose and mouth with tissue. Throw the tissue in the trash after use.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, rub with an alcohol-based hand.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth. Bacteria spread like this.

Cleans and disinfects surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with bacteria such as influenza.

Take flu antivirals if prescribed by your doctor. The patch staff contributed to this report.

