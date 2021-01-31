Genetic analysis of symptoms provides new insights into PTSD–ScienceDaily





Attempts to identify the genetic causes of neuropsychiatric disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) through extensive genome-wide analysis have resulted in thousands of potential associations. The challenge is further complicated by the wide range of symptoms that people with PTSD present. For example, does the extreme arousal, anger, or irritation experienced by some people have the same genetic basis as the tendency to re-experience a traumatic event, another symptom of disability?

A new study led by researchers at Yale University and the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) provides answers to some of these questions, along with PTSD and other psychiatric disorders such as anxiety, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia. Reveals interesting genetic similarities in. The findings also suggest that existing medications commonly used for other disorders may be modified to help treat individual symptoms of multiple disorders. “The complexity still remains, but this study helped us get rid of it,” said a professor of psychiatry Foundation Foundation and a professor of genetics and neurobiology at Yale University. The lead author, Joel Gerarnter, said. This study was published in the journal on January 28th. Nature genetics.. In this study, researchers study 25 of the Million Veterans Program, a national research program of the U.S. Veterans Affairs Department that studies how genes, lifestyles, and military experience affect the health and illness of military veterans. We analyzed the complete genome of more than 10,000 participants. Among those participants were about 36,000 who were diagnosed with PTSD. However, we did not just look for genetic mutations shared by PTSD patients, but also mutations related to the three clinical manifestations that patients diagnosed with the disorder experience to varying degrees. These symptom groups, or “subdomains,” include re-experience of traumatic events, hyperawakening or acute anger and irritability, and avoidance of persons or subjects who may be associated with past trauma. It will be. Researchers have found an underlying genetic commonality among all three symptom groups, but have also found specific mutations associated with only one or two of the symptoms. “We found that there is a very high degree of genetic association between these three symptom subdomains, but we can’t expect them to be genetically identical, and they aren’t,” Geranter said. Said. “We have found biological support for a variety of clinical manifestations of PTSD.” Studies have also shown that some of these mutations found in the patient’s symptom subgroup are also associated with other disorders such as major depression. The results suggest that drugs used to treat other disorders may also help treat PTSD. “Our study has pointed out some drugs that are currently being marketed for other medical conditions and can be reused for PTSD,” said a prominent psychiatry and public health professor at the University of California, San Diego. Marathtine, a professor and co-author, said. Interestingly, some of the mutations associated with all PTSD symptoms are associated with other neuropsychiatric disorders. For example, PTSD-related variants of the gene MAD1L1, which aids in cell cycle regulation, are also associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. “These observations, and recent discoveries of GWS [genomewide-significant] The association with anxiety suggests that MAD1L1 may be a common risk factor in psychopathology, “the authors write.

Story source: material Provided by Yale University.. Original written by Bill Hathaway. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

